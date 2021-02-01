BMG Resources : Bonanza Gold Grades Intersected in First Drilling at Abercromby

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
21 January 2021
BONANZA GOLD GRADES INTERSECTED IN FIRST DRILLING AT ABERCROMBY
-
First batch of assays received from December drilling campaign at Abercromby Gold Project
-
Highly encouraging results with confirmation of gold mineralisation across broad shear zones with high-grade shoots including:
o 26m @ 6.07gpt Au from 192m, including 7m @ 21.22gpt Au from 192m (20ABRC0004)
o 33m @ 1.7gpt Au from 127m, including 3m @ 15.29gpt Au from 157m (20ABRC0008)
-
Multiple thick intersections of gold mineralisation
-
Remaining samples, including all diamond core, to be assayed in coming weeks
West Australian gold explorer BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to report that it has received the first batch of assay results from 2,880m of drilling completed in December at the Company's 100%-owned Abercromby Gold Project, south of Wiluna in the northeastern Goldfields.
Abercromby is one of BMG's three highly prospective, 100%-owned gold exploration projects in the
Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Western Australia. BMG's other projects are Invincible in the Central Pilbara and South Boddington in the State's South West.
BMG's maiden drill program at Abercromby was designed to test the nature and continuity of known mineralisation at the Capital prospect, which has yielded historic multiple thick and high-grade gold intersections.
The Abercromby assay results are selections from mainly fresh rock intervals in 8 of 13 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill holes, accounting for circa 30% of the total samples of the campaign. Assays for the shallow oxide intervals of the RC holes are pending, along with all samples relating to the diamond drill holes.
BMG Managing Director Bruce McCracken said:
"These are exceptional early results from our exploration push at Abercromby, just four months since we acquired the project, and reflect only a small sample of the total completed drill campaign.
"We are highly encouraged by what we have seen in these interim results and look forward to seeing the complete picture once the outstanding assays are received in coming weeks. We can then assess next steps with regards to confirming Abercromby's gold potential."
BMG's interpretation of mineralisation at Capital is that of an approximately north-trending shear zone that contains internal high-grade,south-plunging shoots.
The initial assays from Capital indicate that the mineralised intervals from this set of results fall in, or are very close to, the spatial positions predicted by BMG's mineralisation model. This increases the Company's confidence in the grade distribution and general predictability at Abercromby.
Once the assay results from the remaining sampling are returned, including those of the diamond holes that targeted key sections within and below the known mineralised shear, BMG will be able to better understand the controls to the mineralisation.
Selected results on a hole-by-hole basis for the returned assays are shown below (lengths are downhole dimensions and estimated at circa 90% of true width):
-
2m @ 3.05gpt from 41m and 47m @ 0.84gpt Au from 103m, including 3m @ 3.95 from 119m and 3m @ 3.09 from 147m (EOH) (20ABRC0002)
-
11m @ 0.83gpt Au from 153m, including 4m @ 1.30 from 160m (20ABRC0003)
-
26m @ 6.07gpt Au from 192m, including 7m @ 21.22 from 192m (20ABRC0004)*
-
21m @ 0.47gpt Au from 167m, including 1m @ 4.02 from 168m and 1m @ 1.11gpt from 205m (20ABRC0005)
-
59m @ 0.86gpt Au from 156m, including 7m @ 3.33 from 173m and 2m @ 2.87 from 213m (20ABRC0006)
-
33m @ 1.7gpt Au from 127m, including 3m @ 15.29 from 157m (20ABRC0008)
-
18m @ 0.48gpt Au from 221m (20ABRC0010)
-
3m @ 0.13gpt Au from 83m (20ABRC0011)
*Available assays were still in mineralisation. Further assays to come for remainder of hole
A number of additional planned holes were not completed in this initial drilling campaign due to time constraints and will be added to the 2021 drilling campaign. The detail and extent of the next drilling campaign will be determined once all assay results have been received and reviewed.
In addition to the laboratory assays from the current drill program, the Company plans to undertake preliminary metallurgical test-work on samples to assess the metallurgical performance of the gold mineralisation - including to test recovery levels from an accelerated cyanide leach.
The Company is also planning detailed geophysics via a sub-audio magnetic survey (SAM) to provide high resolution information on the structural controls of the mineralisation.
Figure 1 - Plan view of maiden BMG drilling, together with position of reported intercepts. Note; yellow drill traces indicate intervals of returned assays; black traces indicate results pending. Reported intervals are shown in red along with the evolving mineralisation model (dashed red line)
Figure 2 - Schematic orthographic view (looking north-east) of the Capital prospect, showing intercepts in pseudo-3D. Completed RC drill holes (black), completed diamond drill holes (green) and remaining planned drill holes (in red), with historic holes (in grey) over a field of view approximately 1,000m x 300m. Red-shaded areas show interpreted positions of high-grade gold shoots. Inset bottom left image shows collar locations of planned drill holes in plan view.
About the Abercromby Project:
The Abercromby Project is located on the Wiluna Greenstone Belt, one of Western Australia's most significant gold-producing regions with a gold endowment of +40Moz Au - second only to Kalgoorlie globally in terms of historic production.
The geology at Abercromby is very favourable for gold mineralisation, with high-grade gold interpreted to be hosted in dolerite sill associated with granophyric zone - similar to gold deposits at St Ives and across the Kalgoorlie Golden Mile. Historic drilling at Abercromby has intersected multiple thick intervals of high-grade gold mineralisation to confirm the presence of a large high-grade gold system.
BMG holds 100% of Abercromby, which comprises the gold and other mineral rights (ex-uranium) of two granted mining leases (M53/1095 and M53/336).
