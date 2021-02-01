BMG Resources : Bonanza Gold Grades Intersected in First Drilling at Abercromby

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

21 January 2021

BONANZA GOLD GRADES INTERSECTED IN FIRST DRILLING AT ABERCROMBY

First batch of assays received from December drilling campaign at Abercromby Gold Project

Highly encouraging results with confirmation of gold mineralisation across broad shear zones with high-grade shoots including:

o 26m @ 6.07gpt Au from 192m, including 7m @ 21.22gpt Au from 192m (20ABRC0004)

o 33m @ 1.7gpt Au from 127m, including 3m @ 15.29gpt Au from 157m (20ABRC0008)

Remaining samples, including all diamond core, to be assayed in coming weeks

West Australian gold explorer BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to report that it has received the first batch of assay results from 2,880m of drilling completed in December at the Company's 100%-owned Abercromby Gold Project, south of Wiluna in the northeastern Goldfields.

Abercromby is one of BMG's three highly prospective, 100%-owned gold exploration projects in the

Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Western Australia. BMG's other projects are Invincible in the Central Pilbara and South Boddington in the State's South West.

BMG's maiden drill program at Abercromby was designed to test the nature and continuity of known mineralisation at the Capital prospect, which has yielded historic multiple thick and high-grade gold intersections.

The Abercromby assay results are selections from mainly fresh rock intervals in 8 of 13 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill holes, accounting for circa 30% of the total samples of the campaign. Assays for the shallow oxide intervals of the RC holes are pending, along with all samples relating to the diamond drill holes.

BMG Managing Director Bruce McCracken said:

"These are exceptional early results from our exploration push at Abercromby, just four months since we acquired the project, and reflect only a small sample of the total completed drill campaign.

"We are highly encouraged by what we have seen in these interim results and look forward to seeing the complete picture once the outstanding assays are received in coming weeks. We can then assess next steps with regards to confirming Abercromby's gold potential."

