BMG Resources : Quarterly 31 December 2020 quarterly report and 5B. lodged.pdf

In particular, drilling was focused on:
-
Testing the down dip continuity of these previous strong drill results;
-
Infill drilling of large gaps in the historical 100m/200m wide-spaced drill traverses that contain significant gold intercepts; and
-
Defining shoot control for multiple high-grade gold intercepts near surface (e.g. 6m @ 9.77g/t from 12m).
Approximately 2,880m of drilling was completed in December.
Preliminary observations of drill samples are highly encouraging. A number of drill holes intersected intervals of intense hydrothermal alteration with breccias containing quartz- carbonate-sericite veining with sulphides. This kind of mineralogy is known to be associated with gold mineralisation intersected elsewhere within the Abercromby project area.
A number of drill holes also intersected the basalt-gabbro contact, which is believed to be the lithological contact that acts as a control on gold mineralisation at Abercromby.
Importantly, the zones of alteration encountered by drilling show a close association with this lithological contact. This is a significant geological finding that will assist in further targeting of gold mineralisation and resource definition drilling.
Material expenditure in relation to activity for this project was the cost incurred for completion of the aforementioned drilling, which was performed by Precision Exploration Drilling.
Tenement Information as required by Listing Rule 5.3.3.
|
Tenement
|
Registered Holder
|
Project /
|
Interest
|
Change in quarter
|
ID
|
Location
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M53/1095
|
Nova Energy Pty Ltd
|
Abercromby
|
100
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
M53/336
|
Nova Energy Pty Ltd
|
Abercromby
|
100
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
*BMG (Oracle) acquired the non-uranium and thorium mineral rights associated with mining leases M53/1095 and M53/336 on 13 October 2020, on completion of the acquisition of the mineral rights from MPI Nickel Pty Ltd.
A further update on this is provided in the "Subsequent Activities" section of this report.
