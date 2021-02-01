Log in
BMG RESOURCES LIMITED
BMG   AU000000BMG3

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED

(BMG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BMG Resources : Quarterly 31 December 2020 quarterly report and 5B. lodged.pdf

02/01/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 January 2021

DECEMBER 2020 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

  • Completion of acquisition of three highly prospective Western Australian gold projects through acquisition of Oracle Mining Limited (Oracle)
  • Acquisition completed together with a $4m capital raising, via a Share Purchase Plan ($1m) and Placement ($3m) to professional and sophisticated investors
  • John Prineas and John Dawson appointed to BMG's Board as Non-Executive Directors, with Simon Trevisan and Malcom Castle resigning from the Board
  • Immediate ramp-up of exploration at newly acquired projects
  • Completion of first drilling at the high-grade Abercromby Gold Project
  • Completion of aeromagnetic and radiometric survey at Invincible project

Western Australian gold explorer BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with its quarterly activities report for the three months to 31 December 2020.

Operations

Ramp-up in exploration at Abercromby and Invincible

During the reporting period, BMG launched exploration initiatives at its 100% owned Abercromby and Invincible gold projects, located in the Wiluna district and the Central Pilbara regions of Western Australia, respectively.

A 5,000m reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling program was planned for Abercromby with 2,880m drilled in Phase 1 of the program. At Invincible, an ultra-detailed high resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric survey of project area was undertaken.

Figure 1 - Location of BMG's three key projects across Western Australia.

Drilling at Abercromby

In December, BMG commenced drilling at its Abercromby Gold Project, marking the first time in over 15 years that gold-focused drilling had been undertaken at Abercromby.

Figure 2 - The Abercromby Project is located in the Wiluna greenstone belt of WA.

The 5,000m drilling program was designed to test the nature and continuity of known gold mineralisation at the Capital Prospect, where gold mineralisation and anomalism has been established by historical drilling over a footprint of 1,000m X 300m.

Multiple thick high-grade gold intersections are reported in the historical drilling, including:

  • 57.5m @ 5.73g/t Au from 80m;
  • 58m @ 1.17g/t Au from 77m;
  • 30m @ 10g/t from 164m; and
  • 36m @ 4.33g/t from 100m.

The Company engaged Precision Exploration Drilling (PXD) to undertake the new drilling in December, with two drill rigs, diamond and RC, operating on site.

In particular, drilling was focused on:

  • Testing the down dip continuity of these previous strong drill results;
  • Infill drilling of large gaps in the historical 100m/200m wide-spaced drill traverses that contain significant gold intercepts; and
  • Defining shoot control for multiple high-grade gold intercepts near surface (e.g. 6m @ 9.77g/t from 12m).

Approximately 2,880m of drilling was completed in December.

Preliminary observations of drill samples are highly encouraging. A number of drill holes intersected intervals of intense hydrothermal alteration with breccias containing quartz- carbonate-sericite veining with sulphides. This kind of mineralogy is known to be associated with gold mineralisation intersected elsewhere within the Abercromby project area.

A number of drill holes also intersected the basalt-gabbro contact, which is believed to be the lithological contact that acts as a control on gold mineralisation at Abercromby.

Importantly, the zones of alteration encountered by drilling show a close association with this lithological contact. This is a significant geological finding that will assist in further targeting of gold mineralisation and resource definition drilling.

Material expenditure in relation to activity for this project was the cost incurred for completion of the aforementioned drilling, which was performed by Precision Exploration Drilling.

Tenement Information as required by Listing Rule 5.3.3.

Tenement

Registered Holder

Project /

Interest

Change in quarter

ID

Location

(%)

M53/1095

Nova Energy Pty Ltd

Abercromby

100

*

M53/336

Nova Energy Pty Ltd

Abercromby

100

*

*BMG (Oracle) acquired the non-uranium and thorium mineral rights associated with mining leases M53/1095 and M53/336 on 13 October 2020, on completion of the acquisition of the mineral rights from MPI Nickel Pty Ltd.

A further update on this is provided in the "Subsequent Activities" section of this report.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 06:31:03 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,18 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net cash 2020 0,27 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23,3 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce Alexander McCracken Managing Director & Director
Gregory George Hancock Non-Executive Chairman
John Prineas Non-Executive Director
John Coleman Dawson Non-Executive Director
Sean Meakin Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMG RESOURCES LIMITED-2.02%18
BHP GROUP2.66%156 519
RIO TINTO PLC2.18%126 873
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.43%45 133
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.42%33 761
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-6.14%10 231
