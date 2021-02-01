BMG Resources : Quarterly 31 December 2020 quarterly report and 5B. lodged.pdf

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 29 January 2021

DECEMBER 2020 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

Completion of acquisition of three highly prospective Western Australian gold projects through acquisition of Oracle Mining Limited (Oracle)

Acquisition completed together with a $4m capital raising, via a Share Purchase Plan ($1m) and Placement ($3m) to professional and sophisticated investors

John Prineas and John Dawson appointed to BMG's Board as Non-Executive Directors, with Simon Trevisan and Malcom Castle resigning from the Board

ramp-up of exploration at newly acquired projects Completion of first drilling at the high-grade Abercromby Gold Project

high-grade Abercromby Gold Project Completion of aeromagnetic and radiometric survey at Invincible project

Western Australian gold explorer BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with its quarterly activities report for the three months to 31 December 2020.

Operations

Ramp-up in exploration at Abercromby and Invincible

During the reporting period, BMG launched exploration initiatives at its 100% owned Abercromby and Invincible gold projects, located in the Wiluna district and the Central Pilbara regions of Western Australia, respectively.

