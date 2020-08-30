BMG Resources : Transaction Update – Completion of Due Diligence

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 August 2020

TRANSACTION UPDATE - COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (the Company) is pleased to announce that the condition precedent to the acquisition of Oracle Mining Limited (Oracle) relating to the completion of due diligence enquires by BMG has now been satisfied.

The Oracle Transaction remains on track, with BMG having lodged with the ASX on Friday 28 August 2020 the Notice of Meeting for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and the Prospectus for the proposed Share Purchase Plan. The General Meeting is now scheduled to be held on Monday 5 October 2020.

Refer attached an updated timetable for the Oracle Transaction and the associated Capital Raising.

This ASX release has been authorised by Bruce McCracken, Managing Director.

