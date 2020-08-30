BMG Resources : Transaction Update – Completion of Due Diligence

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
31 August 2020
TRANSACTION UPDATE - COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE
BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (the Company) is pleased to announce that the condition precedent to the acquisition of Oracle Mining Limited (Oracle) relating to the completion of due diligence enquires by BMG has now been satisfied.
The Oracle Transaction remains on track, with BMG having lodged with the ASX on Friday 28 August 2020 the Notice of Meeting for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and the Prospectus for the proposed Share Purchase Plan. The General Meeting is now scheduled to be held on Monday 5 October 2020.
Refer attached an updated timetable for the Oracle Transaction and the associated Capital Raising.
This ASX release has been authorised by Bruce McCracken, Managing Director.
Attachment - Updated Timetable for Oracle Transaction and Capital Raising
|
Event
|
Date
|
|
|
Heads of Agreement Signed for Acquisition
|
14 August 2020
|
|
Record date for entitlement to SPP Offer
|
14 August 2020
|
|
Notice of General Meeting released
|
28 August 2020
|
|
Prospectus for SPP Offer lodged with ASIC and ASX
|
28 August 2020
|
|
|
Prospectus and Notice of General Meeting sent to Shareholders
|
28 August - 1 September 2020
|
|
|
SPP Offer opens
|
2 September 2020
|
|
|
SPP Offer closes
|
2 October 2020
|
|
|
General Meeting to approve Acquisition and issue of Placement shares
|
5 October 2020
|
|
|
Effective date for Consolidation
|
5 October 2020
|
|
|
Last day of trading on ASX in pre-Consolidation shares
|
6 October 2020
|
|
|
Record date for Consolidation
|
8 October 2020
|
|
|
Completion of Capital Raising and issue of shares under the Capital
|
9 October 2020
|
Raising
|
|
|
|
Completion of Acquisition and issue securities to Oracle Vendors
|
9 October 2020
|
|
ASX quotation of shares issued
|
12 October 2020
|
The dates in the timetable are indicative and subject to possible change without notice. The Company will announce any change of timetable in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.
