BMG Resources Limited    BMG   AU000000BMG3

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED

(BMG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/28
0.011 AUD   0.00%
08/30BMG RESOURCES : Transaction Update – Completion of Due Diligence
PU
08/28BMG RESOURCES : Appendix 2A – Share Purchase Plan and Shortfall Offer
PU
08/28BMG RESOURCES : Notice of General Meeting
PU
BMG Resources : Transaction Update – Completion of Due Diligence

08/30/2020 | 10:50pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 August 2020

TRANSACTION UPDATE - COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (the Company) is pleased to announce that the condition precedent to the acquisition of Oracle Mining Limited (Oracle) relating to the completion of due diligence enquires by BMG has now been satisfied.

The Oracle Transaction remains on track, with BMG having lodged with the ASX on Friday 28 August 2020 the Notice of Meeting for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and the Prospectus for the proposed Share Purchase Plan. The General Meeting is now scheduled to be held on Monday 5 October 2020.

Refer attached an updated timetable for the Oracle Transaction and the associated Capital Raising.

This ASX release has been authorised by Bruce McCracken, Managing Director.

***ENDS***

For further information, shareholders and media please contact:

Sean Meakin, Company Secretary

BMG Resources Limited

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Website: www.bmgl.com.au

Attachment - Updated Timetable for Oracle Transaction and Capital Raising

Event

Date

Heads of Agreement Signed for Acquisition

14 August 2020

Record date for entitlement to SPP Offer

14 August 2020

Notice of General Meeting released

28 August 2020

Prospectus for SPP Offer lodged with ASIC and ASX

28 August 2020

Prospectus and Notice of General Meeting sent to Shareholders

28 August - 1 September 2020

SPP Offer opens

2 September 2020

SPP Offer closes

2 October 2020

General Meeting to approve Acquisition and issue of Placement shares

5 October 2020

Effective date for Consolidation

5 October 2020

Last day of trading on ASX in pre-Consolidation shares

6 October 2020

Record date for Consolidation

8 October 2020

Completion of Capital Raising and issue of shares under the Capital

9 October 2020

Raising

Completion of Acquisition and issue securities to Oracle Vendors

9 October 2020

ASX quotation of shares issued

12 October 2020

The dates in the timetable are indicative and subject to possible change without notice. The Company will announce any change of timetable in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 02:49:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,02 M -0,75 M -0,75 M
Net cash 2019 1,55 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,39 M 5,43 M 5,44 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Alexander McCracken Managing Director & Director
Gregory George Hancock Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm John Castle Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Simon A. Trevisan Non-Executive Director
Sean Meakin Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMG RESOURCES LIMITED144.44%5
BHP GROUP-3.06%129 947
RIO TINTO PLC2.93%103 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.67%30 182
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.29%20 934
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC69.71%12 769
