  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. BMGB Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMGB.P   CA05587L1031

BMGB CAPITAL CORP.

(BMGB.P)
  Report
BMGB Capital Corp. Reports Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

05/27/2021 | 05:35am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - BMGB Capital Corp. (TSXV: BMGB.P) ("BMGB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular ("Circular") dated April 16, 2021 were approved at the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on May 25, 2021. In particular, disinterested shareholders of the Company voted in favour of the following resolutions proposed in the Circular, thereby implementing the certain changes needed to transition to the TSX Venture Exchange's Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies effective as at January 1, 2021 ("Policy 2.4"):

  • removing the consequences associated with the Company not completing a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing date; and
  • authorizing the Company to make certain amendments to the Company's escrow agreement.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 16, 2021 and the Circular for further details with respect to the amendments associated with the new Policy 2.4.

About BMGB

BMGB is a capital pool company in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 and its principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company as follows: Lucas Birdsall, CEO, at (778) 549-6714 or lucasbirdsall@gmail.com.

###

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85422


© Newsfilecorp 2021
