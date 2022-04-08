BMIT Technologies p l c : AGM Agenda

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following resolutions are being presented for consideration at the Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held remotely on Tuesday 24th May 2022 at 1400 hours.

Ordinary Resolutions - Ordinary Business

1. Annual Report and Financial Statements

"That the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2021, comprising the Financial Statements and the Directors' and Auditor's Reports thereon, be hereby received and approved".

2. Dividend

"That the meeting approves the payment of a Net Dividend of €0.02497 per share (after taxation) to all Shareholders of BMIT Technologies p.l.c. registered on the Shareholders register as at Friday 22nd April 2022. The payment of this Net Dividend amounts to the sum of €5,083,775".

3. Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors

"That the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Certified Public Accountants and Auditors be hereby approved and the Board of Directors be hereby authorised to establish their remuneration".

4. Emoluments of Directors

"To establish the maximum annual aggregate emoluments of the Directors at €200,000".

5. Election of Directors

"To proceed to the election of Directors in accordance with Article 96.2 (b) of the Articles of Association of the Company".

Ordinary Resolution - Special Business - Advisory Vote 6. Remuneration Report

"That the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2021 be hereby approved."

Extraordinary Resolution - Special Business

7. Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company

"That the amendments to specific articles of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, in accordance with the details provided in the Circular to Shareholders dated 29th March 2022, be hereby approved."

Shareholders on the Company's Share Register at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange, as at the 22nd April 2022, will receive notice of the Annual General Meeting. The final dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting will be paid on 26th May 2022.

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

8th April 2022