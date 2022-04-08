Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malta
  Malta Stock Exchange
  BMIT Technologies p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMIT   MT0002130103

BMIT TECHNOLOGIES P.L.C.

(BMIT)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  04-03
0.5000 EUR    0.00%
BMIT Technologies p l c : AGM Agenda

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by BMIT Technologies p.l.c ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

The following resolutions are being presented for consideration at the Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held remotely on Tuesday 24th May 2022 at 1400 hours.

Ordinary Resolutions - Ordinary Business

1. Annual Report and Financial Statements

"That the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2021, comprising the Financial Statements and the Directors' and Auditor's Reports thereon, be hereby received and approved".

2. Dividend

"That the meeting approves the payment of a Net Dividend of €0.02497 per share (after taxation) to all Shareholders of BMIT Technologies p.l.c. registered on the Shareholders register as at Friday 22nd April 2022. The payment of this Net Dividend amounts to the sum of €5,083,775".

3. Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors

"That the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Certified Public Accountants and Auditors be hereby approved and the Board of Directors be hereby authorised to establish their remuneration".

4. Emoluments of Directors

"To establish the maximum annual aggregate emoluments of the Directors at €200,000".

5. Election of Directors

"To proceed to the election of Directors in accordance with Article 96.2 (b) of the Articles of Association of the Company".

Ordinary Resolution - Special Business - Advisory Vote 6. Remuneration Report

"That the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2021 be hereby approved."

Extraordinary Resolution - Special Business

7. Amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company

"That the amendments to specific articles of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, in accordance with the details provided in the Circular to Shareholders dated 29th March 2022, be hereby approved."

Shareholders on the Company's Share Register at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange, as at the 22nd April 2022, will receive notice of the Annual General Meeting. The final dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting will be paid on 26th May 2022.

Unquote

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

8th April 2022

Disclaimer

BMIT Technologies plc published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
