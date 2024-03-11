COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by BMIT Technologies p.l.c ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Approval of Financial Statements 2023 and Recommendation of Dividend

Quote

The Board of Directors has today met and approved the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st December 2023 (the "Financial Statements"). The Board resolved that the Financial Statements be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The Board of Directors authorised the publication of the Financial Statements, which are also available for viewing on the Company's website at https://www.bmit.com.mt/xbrl/2023.xhtml. The Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Reports is attached to this Company Announcement.

The Board of Directors further recommended the declaration of a final net dividend of €0.02456 per ordinary share, representing a total net Dividend of €5,000,000 and that such dividend be paid to shareholders in cash or by the issue of new shares, in each case at the option of the individual shareholder. The new shares will have an attribution price of €0.351 per new ordinary share.

The Company announces that the upcoming AGM will be held on Wednesday 29 May 2024. Shareholders registered on the Company's register of members on the 29 April 2024 will receive notice of the AGM and shall be entitled to receive the dividend.

Unquote

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

11th March 2024

BMIT Technologies plc, SCM02, Level 2,

SmartCity Malta, SCM1001, Kalkara, Malta

T: +356 2258 8200 W: bmit.com.mt