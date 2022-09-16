BMIT Technologies p l c : Changes to the composition of the Board

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by BMIT Technologies p.l.c. ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

The Company hereby announces the following changes to its board of directors (the "Board") and its audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), all with immediate effect:

Mr. Nikhil Patil and Mr. Reuben Attard (both of whom hold senior management positions with the Company's majority shareholder) have resigned from their positions as directors of the Company and, accordingly, from their positions as chairperson of the Board and as member of the Audit Committee, respectively. Mr. Faker Hnid has also tendered his resignation as a member of the Company's Audit Committee. The Board thanked Mr. Patil and Mr. Attard for their loyal service to the Company and wished them success for the future.

Ms. Daniela Zammit (holder of Maltese identity card number 0620081M and residing at 64, HOPE, Triq l-Għenieqed, Ħ'Attard, Malta and Mr. Michael Mercieca holder of Maltese identity card number 0231084M and residing at 19, Tigne Sea Front, FL 8, Ix-Xatt Ta' Tigne', Tas-Sliema, Malta, have been appointed as independent non-executive directors of the Company (replacing Mr. Patil and Mr. Attard on the Board) and as members of the Audit Committee (replacing Mr. Attard and Mr. Hnid), both of whom have been determined by the Board to be independent in terms of Capital Markets Rules 5.117.2 and 5.119 and competent in accounting and/or auditing in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.117.3. Both Ms. Zammit and Mr. Mercieca have been appointed as directors by the Board pursuant to Article 97.2 of the Company's Articles of Association (the "Articles") to fill the casual vacancies left by the resignations of Mr. Patil and Mr. Attard.

Furthermore, Ing. Christian Sammut (currently the CEO of the Company), holder of Maltese identity card number 574865 M and residing at 41, Penthouse 3, Chadwick Heights Triq S. Lucija Mtarfa has also been appointed by the Board as an executive director pursuant to Article 97.3 of the Articles.

As a result of the aforementioned changes, which are intended to achieve a greater independence of the Company from its majority shareholder, the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee shall be composed as follows: