BMIT Technologies p l c : Changes to the composition of the Board
09/16/2022 | 03:00am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by BMIT Technologies p.l.c. ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.
The Company hereby announces the following changes to its board of directors (the "Board") and its audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), all with immediate effect:
Mr. Nikhil Patil and Mr. Reuben Attard (both of whom hold senior management positions with the Company's majority shareholder) have resigned from their positions as directors of the Company and, accordingly, from their positions as chairperson of the Board and as member of the Audit Committee, respectively. Mr. Faker Hnid has also tendered his resignation as a member of the Company's Audit Committee. The Board thanked Mr. Patil and Mr. Attard for their loyal service to the Company and wished them success for the future.
Ms. Daniela Zammit (holder of Maltese identity card number 0620081M and residing at 64, HOPE, Triq l-Għenieqed, Ħ'Attard, Malta and Mr. Michael Mercieca holder of Maltese identity card number 0231084M and residing at 19, Tigne Sea Front, FL 8, Ix-Xatt Ta' Tigne', Tas-Sliema, Malta, have been appointed as independent non-executive directors of the Company (replacing Mr. Patil and Mr. Attard on the Board) and as members of the Audit Committee (replacing Mr. Attard and Mr. Hnid), both of whom have been determined by the Board to be independent in terms of Capital Markets Rules 5.117.2 and 5.119 and competent in accounting and/or auditing in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.117.3. Both Ms. Zammit and Mr. Mercieca have been appointed as directors by the Board pursuant to Article 97.2 of the Company's Articles of Association (the "Articles") to fill the casual vacancies left by the resignations of Mr. Patil and Mr. Attard.
Furthermore, Ing. Christian Sammut (currently the CEO of the Company), holder of Maltese identity card number 574865 M and residing at 41, Penthouse 3, Chadwick Heights Triq S. Lucija Mtarfa has also been appointed by the Board as an executive director pursuant to Article 97.3 of the Articles.
As a result of the aforementioned changes, which are intended to achieve a greater independence of the Company from its majority shareholder, the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee shall be composed as follows:
Mr. Faker Hnid
Mr. Deepak Padmanabhan
Dr. Arthur Galea Salomone (Audit Committee Chair)
Ms. Daniela Zammit (Audit Committee Member)
Mr. Michael Mercieca (Audit Committee Member)
Ing. Christian Sammut
A new chairperson of the Board will be appointed by the Board in terms of article 92 of the Articles in due course.
The new directors' curricula vitae are set out below.
Ms. Daniela Zammit
Ms. Zammit is a Certified Public Accountant and a fellow member of the Malta Institute of Accountants. Ms. Zammit is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Malta Properties Company p.l.c. ("MPC"), a real estate company which owns and leases a large portfolio of commercial properties in Malta and Gozo. She manages various strategic transactions, including mergers and acquisitions and financing projects. She currently serves on the boards of MPC's subsidiaries. She is a graduate in Accountancy from the University of Malta and holds a certification in Real Estate Investment from the University of Oxford Said Business School. Prior to joining MPC, Ms. Zammit was Senior Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers where she worked for over 10 years in the Assurance practice.
Mr. Michael Mercieca
Mr. Michael Mercieca is a Malta Warranted, Certified Public Accountant, a Fellow of the Association of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants and the Malta Institute of Accountants. Mr. Mercieca also successfully read for both the Diploma in Taxation and the Advanced Diploma in International Taxation and for some time sat on the tax committees of both the Malta Institute of Taxation and the Malta Institute of Accountants. Mr. Mercieca is officially licenced in his personal capacity as a Corporate Service Provider (under threshold Class B). He held the position of Senior Manager at Deloitte Malta, originally having joined the firm's audit practice 14 years earlier.
Ing. Christian Sammut
Ing. Sammut is currently the Chief Executive Officer of BMIT Technologies plc. He has been leading BMIT for more than 10 years and has been responsible for the company's listing on the Malta Stock Exchange in 2019, as well as for various other investments and acquisitions. Ing. Sammut graduated in engineering from the University of Malta and obtained a Masters in Business Administration from Brunel University. Ing. Sammut is an experienced data centre, telecom and business development specialist. Throughout his career, he has worked in the private and public sectors, both locally as well as overseas, and has held a variety of senior roles in the positions he held.
No further disclosures are required in terms of Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.
