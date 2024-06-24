COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Quote

The Company announces that it has been informed by Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd. obo Clients that they have on the 20th June 2024 crossed the threshold that requires notification in terms of the Capital Markets Rule 5.176, that is the 10% threshold of the total issued share capital of the Company. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd. obo Clients now have 21,002,712 or 9.93%, a reduction from the previous 10.05% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Unquote

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

24th June 2024

