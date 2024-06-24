COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by BMIT Technologies p.l.c ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.
Quote
The Company announces that it has been informed by Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd. obo Clients that they have on the 20th June 2024 crossed the threshold that requires notification in terms of the Capital Markets Rule 5.176, that is the 10% threshold of the total issued share capital of the Company. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd. obo Clients now have 21,002,712 or 9.93%, a reduction from the previous 10.05% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Unquote
Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.
Company Secretary
24th June 2024
BMIT Technologies plc, SCM02, Level 2,
SmartCity Malta, SCM1001, Kalkara, Malta
T: +356 2258 8200 W: bmit.com.mt
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BMIT Technologies plc published this content on 24 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2024 08:13:51 UTC.