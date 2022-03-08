Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malta
  Malta Stock Exchange
  BMIT Technologies p.l.c.
  News
  Summary
    BMIT   MT0002130103

BMIT TECHNOLOGIES P.L.C.

(BMIT)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  03-01
0.49 EUR   +1.24%
03:41aBMIT TECHNOLOGIES P L C : Scheduled Board Meeting
PU
2021BMIT TECHNOLOGIES P L C : Market Update
PU
2021BMIT Technologies p.L.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Summary 
Most relevant

BMIT Technologies p l c : Scheduled Board Meeting

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by BMIT Technologies p.l.c ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Listing Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on Tuesday 29th March 2022:

i. to consider and approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st December 2021;

  1. to consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended to the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Unquote

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

8th March 2022

Disclaimer

BMIT Technologies plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
