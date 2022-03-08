BMIT Technologies p l c : Scheduled Board Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by BMIT Technologies p.l.c ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Listing Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on Tuesday 29th March 2022:

i. to consider and approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st December 2021;

to consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended to the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Unquote

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

8th March 2022