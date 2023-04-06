Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. BMIT Technologies p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMIT   MT0002130103

BMIT TECHNOLOGIES P.L.C.

(BMIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
0.4580 EUR   -0.43%
03:54aBmit Technologies P L C : Transaction with GO p.l.c
PU
03/14Bmit Technologies P L C : Placing of Agenda Items - Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
03/08BMIT Technologies p.l.c. Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, Payable on May 12, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BMIT Technologies p l c : Transaction with GO p.l.c

04/06/2023 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by BMIT Technologies p.l.c ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Transaction with GO p.l.c.

Quote

The Company would like to inform the market that it is in discussions with GO p.l.c. (C22334), having its registered office situated at GO, Fra Diegu Street, Marsa MRS1501, Malta, for the potential assignment and transfer of inter alia (i) certain lease rights and obligations currently enjoyed by GO p.l.c. and (ii) the passive infrastructure thereon used for the hosting of telecommunications equipment (the "Transaction").

Negotiations are still ongoing and the likelihood of concluding the Transaction, which is subject to a number of different variables, is still uncertain.

The Company will keep the market updated with any significant developments.

Unquote

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

6th April 2023

BMIT Technologies plc, SCM02, Level 2,

SmartCity Malta, SCM1001, Kalkara, Malta

T: +356 2258 8200 W: bmit.com.mt

Disclaimer

BMIT Technologies plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 07:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BMIT TECHNOLOGIES P.L.C.
03:54aBmit Technologies P L C : Transaction with GO p.l.c
PU
03/14Bmit Technologies P L C : Placing of Agenda Items - Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
03/08BMIT Technologies p.l.c. Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, ..
CI
03/08Bmit Technologies P L C : Approval of Financial Statements 2022
PU
03/08BMIT Technologies p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
02/28Bmit Technologies P L C : Shareholding Information
PU
02/24Bmit Technologies P L C : Scheduled Board Meeting
PU
2022Bmit Technologies P L C : Changes to the composition of the Board
PU
2022BMIT Technologies p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Bmit Technologies P L C : Interim Financial Statements 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25,8 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net income 2022 5,36 M 5,85 M 5,85 M
Net cash 2022 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,2 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 100%
Chart BMIT TECHNOLOGIES P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
BMIT Technologies p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ing Christian Sammut Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alexia Muscat Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Bezzina Chief Technology Officer
Dione Vella Chief Digital & Compliance Officer
Arthur Galea Salomone Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMIT TECHNOLOGIES P.L.C.-0.43%102
CINTAS CORPORATION0.03%46 252
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-3.14%14 376
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.91%13 142
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-3.04%10 163
LG CORP.7.94%10 137
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer