BMIT Technologies p l c : Transaction with GO p.l.c

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Transaction with GO p.l.c.

Quote

The Company would like to inform the market that it is in discussions with GO p.l.c. (C22334), having its registered office situated at GO, Fra Diegu Street, Marsa MRS1501, Malta, for the potential assignment and transfer of inter alia (i) certain lease rights and obligations currently enjoyed by GO p.l.c. and (ii) the passive infrastructure thereon used for the hosting of telecommunications equipment (the "Transaction").

Negotiations are still ongoing and the likelihood of concluding the Transaction, which is subject to a number of different variables, is still uncertain.

The Company will keep the market updated with any significant developments.

Unquote

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

6th April 2023

