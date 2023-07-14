July 14, 2023

Alosra supermarket launched the 'Taste of Paris' on July 13, a week full of exciting promotions on French items, in celebration of France and its products one day ahead of Bastille Day.

The event kicked off at 4:30pm in Alosra's branch in El Mercado in Janabiya, and featured entertainment of traditional French music, ballet dancing and a store tour for invited guests, who included the French Ambassador to Bahrain, Mr Jérôme Cauchard, members of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Bahrain (FCCIB), BMMI Board members and executive management of Alosra.

'The Taste of Paris' week will run from July 13 to 21 and will feature a combination of local and international French suppliers, showcasing a diverse range of French cheeses, delicatessen, cold cuts, snacks, jams, confectionary, mineral waters, eggs, and a range of baked goods presented by the French Chef and bakery expert, Nicolas Postolle. The brands included in the promotion include Tregor, Lays (France), Quakers, Benenuts, Ferme Des Pupliers, Lu, Coraya, Volvic, St Dalfour, Lune De Miel, Elle Vire, Perrier and more.

"Following the huge success of our 'Taste of Ireland' week, we were excited at the opportunity to showcase a selection of new items introduced to Alosra's French range, as well as promote some of the exceptional French products we already have at Alosra ahead of France's National Day," said Alosra's Director, Ayachi Jomaa. "French products are recognised globally as some of the world's highest quality and delicious products and are in great demand by our customers. The 'Taste of Paris' week offers our customers some of these favourite products at fantastic value."

Alosra's 'Taste of Paris' promotions will run across all its seven stores in the Kingdom of Bahrain from July 13 to July 21.