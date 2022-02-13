BMMI B S C : Results

Board of Directors

Nomination Announcement

BMMI B.S.C would like to announce the opening of the election for candidacy of one (1) Board of Directors' membership for a two-year term (2022 -2024). The election process will be carried out during the Annual General Meeting dated 29th of March 2022.

Conditions for nomination:

He must be fully qualified to act, He must not have been convicted in a crime involving negligent or fraudulent bankruptcy or a crime affecting his honor or involving a breach of trust or in a crime on account of his breach of the provisions of this law, unless he was reinstated. He shall not be prohibited from being a member in the Board of Directors of a joint stock company in accordance with the provisions of this law or any other laws enforced in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With respect to the board's chairman or the deputy chairman positions, the candidate must not hold any of the aforementioned positions simultaneously with the position of the CEO of the company or its equivalents. Any other condition, which may be specified in the Company's Memorandum or Articles of Association.

Required Documents:

Curriculum vitae, including academic and professional qualifications Any act that he performs directly or indirectly, that amounts to competition with the company Names of companies and entities in which he works or is a member of their boards of directors Any position he occupies that requires more than a small part of his time

Every candidate wishing to nominate himself/herself or a representative is invited to furnish the Company with all required documents mentioned in this announcement either by submitting by hand or via renowned international courier service to be delivered to the Company's address (P.O. Box 828) or by email (jmukheiber@bmmi.com. bh / ahammad@BMMI.com.bh ). Such documents need to be provided to the Company no later than 26th of February 2022 in order to be approved by the regulatory authorities in a timely manner, prior to the meeting.

The Candidates' names and relevant information will be disclosed on the Bahrain Bourse's and Company's website, simultaneously with the publication of the general meeting agenda.

Should you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact us on 00973 17746113 / 17746119 or Email at (jmukheiber@bmmi.com.bh / ahammad@ BMMI.com.bh).

Abdulla Hassan Buhindi

Chairman of BMMI B.S.C

13 February 2022