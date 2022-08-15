BMMI B S C : Results

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of BMMI B.S.C. for the period ended 30 June 2022 (reviewed)
Interim Consolidated Statement
Six-month period ended
of Cash Flows
30 June
For the six-month period ended
2022
2021
30 June '22 (reviewed)
BD
BD
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before zakat and income tax
3,486,795
1,356,154
Adjustments for:
Net investment income
(258,440)
(258,972)
Depreciation of property, plant and
1,714,824
1,730,329
equipment
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
749,668
800,064
Net losses (gains) on other investments
16,528
(11,254)
carried at fair value through profit or loss
Provision for employees' end of service
171,216
132,974
benefits
Finance costs
768,393
763,273
Share of results of a joint venture
36,443
50,519
Provision (reversal of provision) for slow
24,328
(57,869)
moving and obsolete inventories
(Reversal of allowance) allowance for
(156,867)
89,116
expected credit losses
Operating profit before working capital
6,552,888
4,594,334
changes
Working capital changes:
Interim Consolidated Statement of
Changes in Equity
Equity attributable to shareholders of BMMI B.S.C.
For the six-month period ended
Share
Treasury
Other reserves
Retained
Total
Non-controlling
Total
30 June '22 (reviewed)
capital
shares
earnings
interests
equity
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
Balance at 1 January 2022
14,642,854
(1,430,101)
8,858,460
44,360,448
66,431,661
(741,021)
65,690,640
Profit for the period
-
-
-
3,402,149
3,402,149
538
3,402,687
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(21,958)
-
(21,958)
-
(21,958)
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period
-
-
(21,958)
3,402,149
3,380,191
538
3,380,729
Final dividend for 2021
-
-
-
(4,270,822)
(4,270,822)
-
(4,270,822)
Balance at 30 June 2022
14,642,854
(1,430,101)
8,836,502
43,491,775
65,541,030
(740,483)
64,800,547
Balance at 1 January 2021
14,642,854
(1,430,101)
12,452,523
42,311,193
67,976,469
285,195
68,261,664
Profit (loss) for the period
-
-
-
1,877,065
1,877,065
(698,530)
1,178,535
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(1,914,830)
-
(1,914,830)
-
(1,914,830)
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period
-
-
(1,914,830)
1,877,065
(37,765)
(698,530)
(736,295)
Final dividend for 2020
-
-
-
(3,559,018)
(3,559,018)
-
(3,559,018)
Gain on disposals of other investments carried at fair value
-
-
(26,435)
26,435
-
-
-
through other comprehensive income
Balance at 30 June 2021
14,642,854
(1,430,101)
10,511,258
40,655,675
64,379,686
(413,335)
63,966,351
Retained earnings include statutory reserves amounting to BD 340,000 relating to the subsidiaries as at 30 June 2021 and 2022.
Inventories
2,241,125
2,600,002
Trade and other receivables
(7,995,628)
(911,210)
Trade and other payables
1,378,492
(1,099,459)
Net cash generated from operations
2,176,877
5,183,667
Zakat and income tax paid
(54,152)
(324,848)
Directors' remuneration paid
(205,180)
(108,500)
Employees' end of service benefits paid
(145,032)
(142,996)
Net movement in advances against
(6,000)
7,250
employees' end of service benefits
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,766,513
4,614,573
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(285,772)
(395,535)
Proceeds from disposals of other
-
75,277
investments
Dividends and interest received
258,440
261,792
Net movement in retentions payable
-
(185,729)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(27,332)
(244,195)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend paid
(4,270,822)
(3,559,018)
Borrowings availed
10,835,956
2,817,006
Borrowings repaid
(7,000,332)
(4,630,106)
Finance costs paid
(608,537)
(607,927)
Payment of lease liabilities
(864,479)
(893,855)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(1,908,214)
(6,873,900)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH
(169,033)
(2,503,522)
EQUIVALENTS
Net foreign exchange differences
(36,671)
(1,560,964)
Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January
(946,856)
1,224,003
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 30
(1,152,560)
(2,840,483)
JUNE (A)
(a) Cash and cash equivalents comprise of
following amounts:
Bank balances and cash
3,843,971
3,116,158
Bank overdrafts
(4,996,531)
(5,956,641)
Cash and cash equivalents as at 30
(1,152,560)
(2,840,483)
June (A)
Non-cash items:
During 2021, transfer of property, plant and equipment with carrying value of BD 458,690 to investment properties has been excluded from the above interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.
Reviewed by Ernst & Young and approved by the Board of Directors on 11 August 2022.
Interim Consolidated
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
Statement of Income
30 June
30 June
For the six-month period ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
30 June '22 (reviewed)
BD
BD
BD
BD
Revenue
31,077,825
23,974,816
62,318,041
48,065,644
Costs of revenue
(24,083,867)
(18,905,422)
(47,648,733)
(36,934,152)
GROSS PROFIT
6,993,958
5,069,394
14,669,308
11,131,492
Other operating income
623,916
910,945
1,225,177
1,503,955
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,607,661)
(2,288,307)
(4,980,252)
(4,638,004)
General and administrative expenses
(3,191,755)
(3,385,085)
(6,864,514)
(6,097,723)
PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
1,818,458
306,947
4,049,719
1,899,720
Net investment income
2,950
25,739
258,440
258,972
Share of results of a joint venture
(9,477)
(25,409)
(36,443)
(50,519)
Net (losses) gains on other investments
(16,583)
6,065
(16,528)
11,254
carried at fair value through profit or loss
Finance costs
(416,711)
(355,077)
(768,393)
(763,273)
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE ZAKAT AND INCOME TAX
1,378,637
(41,735)
3,486,795
1,356,154
Zakat and income tax expense
(27,537)
(53,379)
(84,108)
(177,619)
PROFIT (LOSS) OF THE GROUP FOR THE PERIOD
1,351,100
(95,114)
3,402,687
1,178,535
of which loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling