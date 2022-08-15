Log in
0.7450 BHD   -0.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BMMI B S C : Results

08/15/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of BMMI B.S.C. for the period ended 30 June 2022 (reviewed)

Interim Consolidated Statement

Six-month period ended

of Cash Flows

30 June

For the six-month period ended

2022

2021

30 June '22 (reviewed)

BD

BD

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before zakat and income tax

3,486,795

1,356,154

Adjustments for:

Net investment income

(258,440)

(258,972)

Depreciation of property, plant and

1,714,824

1,730,329

equipment

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

749,668

800,064

Net losses (gains) on other investments

16,528

(11,254)

carried at fair value through profit or loss

Provision for employees' end of service

171,216

132,974

benefits

Finance costs

768,393

763,273

Share of results of a joint venture

36,443

50,519

Provision (reversal of provision) for slow

24,328

(57,869)

moving and obsolete inventories

(Reversal of allowance) allowance for

(156,867)

89,116

expected credit losses

Operating profit before working capital

6,552,888

4,594,334

changes

Working capital changes:

Interim Consolidated Statement of

Changes in Equity

Equity attributable to shareholders of BMMI B.S.C.

For the six-month period ended

Share

Treasury

Other reserves

Retained

Total

Non-controlling

Total

30 June '22 (reviewed)

capital

shares

earnings

interests

equity

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

Balance at 1 January 2022

14,642,854

(1,430,101)

8,858,460

44,360,448

66,431,661

(741,021)

65,690,640

Profit for the period

-

-

-

3,402,149

3,402,149

538

3,402,687

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(21,958)

-

(21,958)

-

(21,958)

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period

-

-

(21,958)

3,402,149

3,380,191

538

3,380,729

Final dividend for 2021

-

-

-

(4,270,822)

(4,270,822)

-

(4,270,822)

Balance at 30 June 2022

14,642,854

(1,430,101)

8,836,502

43,491,775

65,541,030

(740,483)

64,800,547

Balance at 1 January 2021

14,642,854

(1,430,101)

12,452,523

42,311,193

67,976,469

285,195

68,261,664

Profit (loss) for the period

-

-

-

1,877,065

1,877,065

(698,530)

1,178,535

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(1,914,830)

-

(1,914,830)

-

(1,914,830)

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period

-

-

(1,914,830)

1,877,065

(37,765)

(698,530)

(736,295)

Final dividend for 2020

-

-

-

(3,559,018)

(3,559,018)

-

(3,559,018)

Gain on disposals of other investments carried at fair value

-

-

(26,435)

26,435

-

-

-

through other comprehensive income

Balance at 30 June 2021

14,642,854

(1,430,101)

10,511,258

40,655,675

64,379,686

(413,335)

63,966,351

Retained earnings include statutory reserves amounting to BD 340,000 relating to the subsidiaries as at 30 June 2021 and 2022.

Inventories

2,241,125

2,600,002

Trade and other receivables

(7,995,628)

(911,210)

Trade and other payables

1,378,492

(1,099,459)

Net cash generated from operations

2,176,877

5,183,667

Zakat and income tax paid

(54,152)

(324,848)

Directors' remuneration paid

(205,180)

(108,500)

Employees' end of service benefits paid

(145,032)

(142,996)

Net movement in advances against

(6,000)

7,250

employees' end of service benefits

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,766,513

4,614,573

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(285,772)

(395,535)

Proceeds from disposals of other

-

75,277

investments

Dividends and interest received

258,440

261,792

Net movement in retentions payable

-

(185,729)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(27,332)

(244,195)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend paid

(4,270,822)

(3,559,018)

Borrowings availed

10,835,956

2,817,006

Borrowings repaid

(7,000,332)

(4,630,106)

Finance costs paid

(608,537)

(607,927)

Payment of lease liabilities

(864,479)

(893,855)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(1,908,214)

(6,873,900)

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH

(169,033)

(2,503,522)

EQUIVALENTS

Net foreign exchange differences

(36,671)

(1,560,964)

Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January

(946,856)

1,224,003

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 30

(1,152,560)

(2,840,483)

JUNE (A)

(a) Cash and cash equivalents comprise of

following amounts:

Bank balances and cash

3,843,971

3,116,158

Bank overdrafts

(4,996,531)

(5,956,641)

Cash and cash equivalents as at 30

(1,152,560)

(2,840,483)

June (A)

Non-cash items:

  • During 2021, transfer of property, plant and equipment with carrying value of BD 458,690 to investment properties has been excluded from the above interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.

Reviewed by Ernst & Young and approved by the Board of Directors on 11 August 2022.

Interim Consolidated

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

Statement of Income

30 June

30 June

For the six-month period ended

2022

2021

2022

2021

30 June '22 (reviewed)

BD

BD

BD

BD

Revenue

31,077,825

23,974,816

62,318,041

48,065,644

Costs of revenue

(24,083,867)

(18,905,422)

(47,648,733)

(36,934,152)

GROSS PROFIT

6,993,958

5,069,394

14,669,308

11,131,492

Other operating income

623,916

910,945

1,225,177

1,503,955

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,607,661)

(2,288,307)

(4,980,252)

(4,638,004)

General and administrative expenses

(3,191,755)

(3,385,085)

(6,864,514)

(6,097,723)

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

1,818,458

306,947

4,049,719

1,899,720

Net investment income

2,950

25,739

258,440

258,972

Share of results of a joint venture

(9,477)

(25,409)

(36,443)

(50,519)

Net (losses) gains on other investments

(16,583)

6,065

(16,528)

11,254

carried at fair value through profit or loss

Finance costs

(416,711)

(355,077)

(768,393)

(763,273)

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE ZAKAT AND INCOME TAX

1,378,637

(41,735)

3,486,795

1,356,154

Zakat and income tax expense

(27,537)

(53,379)

(84,108)

(177,619)

PROFIT (LOSS) OF THE GROUP FOR THE PERIOD

1,351,100

(95,114)

3,402,687

1,178,535

of which loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling

751

367,151

(538)

698,530

interests

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD OF THE GROUP

1,351,851

272,037

3,402,149

1,877,065

ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF BMMI B.S.C.

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (FILS)

9

2

24

13

Interim Consolidated Statement

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

of Comprehensive Income

30 June

30 June

For the six-month period ended 30 June

2022

2021

2022

2021

'22 (reviewed)

BD

BD

BD

BD

PROFIT (LOSS) OF THE GROUP FOR THE PERIOD

1,351,100

(95,114)

3,402,687

1,178,535

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

Items not to be reclassified to the consolidated

statement of income in subsequent periods:

- Net changes in fair value of other

investments classified as fair value through

(13,700)

(202,456)

14,713

(353,866)

other comprehensive income

Items to be reclassified to the consolidated

statement of income in subsequent periods:

- Exchange gains (losses) on translation of

foreign operations

18,463

(619,491)

(36,671)

(1,560,964)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR

4,763

(821,947)

(21,958)

(1,914,830)

THE PERIOD

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

1,355,863

(917,061)

3,380,729

(736,295)

OF THE GROUP FOR THE PERIOD

of which comprehensive loss (income)

751

367,151

(538)

698,530

attributable to non-controlling interests

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) OF THE

1,356,614

(549,910)

3,380,191

(37,765)

GROUP ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF

BMMI B.S.C.

Interim Consolidated

30 June '22

31 Dec '21

Statement of

(reviewed)

(audited)

Financial Position

As at 30 June '22

BD

BD

(reviewed)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

46,519,778

47,948,830

Investment properties

10,030,652

10,030,652

Right-of-use assets

5,379,137

6,128,805

Investment in a joint venture

8,229

44,672

Other investments

5,073,475

5,075,290

67,011,271

69,228,249

Current assets

Inventories

13,296,257

15,561,710

Trade and other receivables

30,132,585

21,980,090

Bank balances and cash

3,843,971

4,483,502

47,272,813

42,025,302

TOTAL ASSETS

114,284,084

111,253,551

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

14,642,854

14,642,854

Treasury shares

(1,430,101)

(1,430,101)

Other reserves

8,836,502

8,858,460

Retained earnings

43,491,775

44,360,448

Equity attributable to

65,541,030

66,431,661

shareholders of BMMI B.S.C.

Non-controlling interests

(740,483)

(741,021)

Total equity

64,800,547

65,690,640

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

11,202,789

12,605,199

Lease liabilities

4,768,476

5,205,672

Employees' end of service

2,154,366

2,134,182

benefits

18,125,631

19,945,053

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

11,776,034

10,602,722

Borrowings

12,134,955

6,896,921

Bank overdrafts

4,996,531

5,430,358

Lease liabilities

1,148,338

1,415,765

Retentions payable

1,192,916

1,192,916

Income tax payable

109,132

79,176

31,357,906

25,617,858

Total liabilities

49,483,537

45,562,911

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

114,284,084

111,253,551

Abdulla Hassan Buhindi

Shawki Ali Fakhroo

Chairman

Vice Chairman

ةيونسلا ةيلاملا مئاوقلا .ب.م.ش يآ مأ مأ يب )ةعجارم( 2022 وينوي 30 ةدحوملا

يف تاريغتلل ةدحوملا ةيلحرملا ةمئاقلا

ةيكلملا قوقح

وينوي 30 يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةتسلا ةرتفل

.ب.م.ش يآ مإ مإ يب يمهاسم ىلإ ةدئاعلا قوقحلا

)ةعجارم( 2022

عومجم

ريغ قوقح

عومجملا

حابرأ

تايطايتحا

مهسأ

سأر

ةيكلملا قوقح

ةرطيسم

ةاقبم

ىرخأ

ةنازخ

لاملا

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

65,690,640

(741,021)

66,431,661

44,360,448

8,858,460

(1,430,101)

14,642,854

2022 رياني 1 يف ديصرلا

3,402,687

538

3,402,149

3,402,149

-

-

-

ةرتفلل حبرلا

(21,958)

-

(21,958)

-

(21,958)

-

-

ةرتفلل ىرخأ ةلماش ةراسخ

3,380,729

538

3,380,191

3,402,149

(21,958)

-

-

ةرتفلل لماشلا لخدلا )ةراسخلا( عومجم

(4,270,822)

-

(4,270,822)

(4,270,822)

-

-

-

2021 ةنسل ةيئاهن مهسأ حابرأ

64,800,547

(740,483)

65,541,030

43,491,775

8,836,502

(1,430,101)

14,642,854

2022 وينوي 30 يف ديصرلا

68,261,664

285,195

67,976,469

42,311,193

12,452,523

(1,430,101)

14,642,854

2021 رياني 1 يف ديصرلا

1,178,535

(698,530)

1,877,065

1,877,065

-

-

-

ةرتفلل )ةراسخلا( حبرلا

(1,914,830)

-

(1,914,830)

-

(1,914,830)

-

-

ةرتفلل ىرخأ ةلماش ةراسخ

(736,295)

(698,530)

(37,765)

1,877,065

(1,914,830)

-

-

ةرتفلل لماشلا لخدلا )ةراسخلا( عومجم

(3,559,018)

-

(3,559,018)

(3,559,018)

-

-

-

2020 ةنسل ةيئاهن مهسأ حابرأ

-

-

-

26,435

(26,435)

-

-

ةميقلاب ةجردم ىرخأ تارامثتسا داعبتسا نم بسكم

رخلآا لماشلا لخدلا للاخ نم ةلداعلا

63,966,351

(413,335)

64,379,686

40,655,675

10,511,258

(1,430,101)

14,642,854

2021 وينوي 30 يف ديصرلا

30 و 2021 وينوي 30 يف امك ةعباتلا تاكرشلاب ةقلعتم ينيرحب رانيد 340,000 يلامجإب عيزوتلل ةلباق ريغ تايطايتحا ىلع ةاقبملا حابرلأا نمضتت

.2022 وينوي

تاقفدتلل ةدحوملا ةيلحرملا ةمئاقلا

ةيدقنلا

يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةتسلا ةرتفل

وينوي 30 يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةتسلا ةرتفل

وينوي 30

)ةعجارم( 2022

2021

2022

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

ةيليغشتلا ةطشنلأا

1,356,154

3,486,795

لخدلا ةبيرضو ةاكزلا لبق حبرلا

:ةيلاتلا دونبلل تلايدعت

(258,972)

(258,440)

رامثتسلاا لخد

يفاص

1,730,329

1,714,824

تادعمو تلاآو تاراقع كلاهتسا

800,064

749,668

تادوجوملا مادختسا يف قحلا كلاهتسا

(11,254)

16,528

ىرخأ تارامثتسا نم )بساكم( رئاسخ يفاص

رئاسخلا وأ حابرلأا للاخ نم ةلداعلا ةميقلاب

ةجردم

132,974

171,216

نيفظوملل ةمدخلا ةياهن تآفاكم صصخم

763,273

768,393

ليومتلا فيلاكت

50,519

36,443

ةرطيسل ةعضاخ ةكرش جئاتن نم ةعومجملا ةصح

ةكرتشم

(57,869)

24,328

ءيطب نوزخملل )صصخم عاجرتسا( صصخم

مداقتملاو ةكرحلا

89,116

(156,867)

ةينامتئلاا رئاسخلل صصخم )صصخم عاجرتسا(

ةعقوتملا

4,594,334

6,552,888

لاملا سأر يف تاريغتلا لبق يليغشتلا حبرلا

لماعلا

:لماعلا لاملا سأر يف تاريغت

2,600,002

2,241,125

نوزخم

(911,210)

(7,995,628)

ىرخأ ممذو ةنيدم ةيراجت ممذ

(1,099,459)

1,378,492

ىرخأ ممذو ةنئاد ةيراجت ممذ

ربمسيد 31

وينوي 30

ةدحوملا ةيلحرملا ةمئاقلا

يلاملا زكرملل

2021

2022

)ةققدم(

)ةعجارم(

2022 وينوي 30 يف امك

)ةعجارم(

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

تادوجوملا

ةلوادتم ريغ تادوجوم

47,948,830

46,519,778

تادعمو تلاآو تاراقع

10,030,652

10,030,652

ةيراقع تارامثتسا

6,128,805

5,379,137

تادوجوملا مادختسا يف قحلا

44,672

8,229

ةعضاخ ةكرش يف رامثتسا

ةكرتشم ةرطيسل

5,075,290

5,073,475

ىرخأ تارامثتسا

69,228,249

67,011,271

ةلوادتم تادوجوم

15,561,710

13,296,257

نوزخم

21,980,090

30,132,585

ىرخأ ممذو ةنيدم ةيراجت ممذ

4,483,502

3,843,971

دقنو كونب ىدل ةدصرأ

42,025,302

47,272,813

111,253,551

114,284,084

تادوجوملا عومجم

تابولطملاو ةيكلملا قوقح

ةيكلملا قوقح

14,642,854

14,642,854

لاملا سأر

(1,430,101)

(1,430,101)

ةنازخ مهسأ

8,858,460

8,836,502

ىرخأ تايطايتحا

44,360,448

43,491,775

ةاقبم حابرأ

66,431,661

65,541,030

يمهاسم ىلإ ةدئاعلا قوقحلا

.ب.م.ش يآ مإ مإ يب

(741,021)

(740,483)

ةرطيسم ريغ قوقح

65,690,640

64,800,547

ةيكلملا قوقح عومجم

ةلوادتم ريغ تابولطم

12,605,199

11,202,789

تاضارتقا

5,205,672

4,768,476

راجيلإا دقع تامازتلا

2,134,182

2,154,366

ةمدخلا ةياهن تآفاكم

نيفظوملل

19,945,053

18,125,631

ةلوادتم تابولطم

10,602,722

11,776,034

ىرخأ ممذو ةنئاد ةيراجت ممذ

6,896,921

12,134,955

تاضارتقا

5,430,358

4,996,531

نم فوشكملا ىلع تابوحس

كنبلا

1,192,916

1,192,916

ظفتحم عفدلا ةقحتسم غلابم

اهب

1,415,765

1,148,338

راجيلإا دقع تامازتلا

79,176

109,132

عفدلا ةقحتسم لخد ةبيرض

25,617,858

31,357,906

45,562,911

49,483,537

تابولطملا عومجم

111,253,551

114,284,084

ةيكلملا قوقح عومجم

تابولطملاو

ةدحوملا ةيلحرملا ةمئاقلا

لخدلل

يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةتسلا ةرتفل

ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةثلاثلا ةرتفل

ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةتسلا ةرتفل

وينوي 30

وينوي 30يف

)ةعجارم( 2022 وينوي 30 يف

2021

2022

2021

2022

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

48,065,644

62,318,041

23,974,816

31,077,825

تاداريلإا

(36,934,152)

(47,648,733)

(18,905,422)

(24,083,867)

تاداريلإا

فيلاكت

11,131,492

14,669,308

5,069,394

6,993,958

حبرلا يلامجإ

1,503,955

1,225,177

910,945

623,916

رخآ يليغشت لخد

(4,638,004)

(4,980,252)

(2,288,307)

(2,607,661)

عيزوتلاو عيبلا تافورصم

(6,097,723)

(6,864,514)

(3,385,085)

(3,191,755)

ةيرادإو ةماع تافورصم

1,899,720

4,049,719

306,947

1,818,458

تايلمعلا نم حبرلا

258,972

258,440

25,739

2,950

رامثتسلاا

لخد

يفاص

(50,519)

(36,443)

(25,409)

(9,477)

ةكرش جئاتن نم ةعومجملا ةصح

ةكرتشم ةرطيسل ةعضاخ

نم بساكم )رئاسخ( يفاص

11,254

(16,528)

6,065

(16,583)

ةميقلاب ةجردم ىرخأ تارامثتسا

وأ حابرلأا للاخ

نم ةلداعلا

رئاسخلا

(763,273)

(768,393)

(355,077)

(416,711)

ليومتلا فيلاكت

1,356,154

3,486,795

(41,735)

1,378,637

ةاكزلا لبق )ةراسخلا( حبرلا

لخدلا ةبيرضو

(177,619)

(84,108)

(53,379)

(27,537)

لخدلا ةبيرض فورصمو ةاكز

1,178,535

3,402,687

(95,114)

1,351,100

ةرتفلل ةعومجملا )ةراسخ( حبر

698,530

(538)

367,151

751

دئاعلا )حبرلا( ةراسخلا هنمض نم

ةرطيسم ريغ قوقح ىلإ

1,877,065

3,402,149

272,037

1,351,851

دئاعلا ةرتفلل ةعومجملا حبر

يآ مإ مإ يب يمهاسم ىلإ

.ب.م.ش

13

24

2

9

ضفخملاو يساسلأا

بيصنلا

)سلف( حابرلأا

يف

مهسلل

ةدحوملا ةيلحرملا ةمئاقلا

لماشلا لخدلل

يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةتسلا ةرتفل

يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةثلاثلا ةرتفل

ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةتسلا ةرتفل

وينوي 30

وينوي 30

)ةعجارم( 2022 وينوي 30 يف

2021

2022

2021

2022

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

ينيرحب رانيد

1,178,535

3,402,687

(95,114)

1,351,100 ةرتفلل ةعومجملا )ةراسخ( حبر

رخلآا لماشلا لخدلا )ةراسخلا(

ةداعإ نكمي لا

يتلا

دونبلا

ةيلحرملا ةمئاقلا ىلإ اهفينصت

تارتفلا يف لخدلل ةدحوملا

(353,866)

14,713

(202,456)

(13,700)

:ةقحلالا

ةميقلا يف تاريغتلا يفاص -

ىرخلأا تارامثتسلال ةلداعلا

ةميقلاب ةجردمك ةفنصملا

لماشلا لخدلا للاخ

نم

ةلداعلا

رخلآا

ةداعإ نكمي يتلا دونبلا

ةيلحرملا ةمئاقلا ىلإ اهفينصت

تارتفلا يف لخدلل ةدحوملا

:ةقحلالا

(1,560,964)

(36,671)

(619,491)

18,463 ةجتان فرص )رئاسخ( بساكم -

ةيبنجلأا تايلمعلا

ليوحت نع

(1,914,830)

(21,958)

(821,947)

4,763

لماشلا )ةراسخلا( لخدلا

ةرتفلل رخلآا

(736,295)

3,380,729

(917,061)

1,355,863

)ةراسخلا( لخدلا عومجم

ةرتفلل ةعومجملل ةلماشلا

698,530

(538)

367,151

751

)لخدلا( ةراسخلا هنمض نم

ةرطيسم ريغ قوقح ىلإ دئاعلا

)ةراسخلا( لخدلا عومجم

(37,765)

3,380,191

(549,910)

1,356,614

ةدئاعلا ةعومجملل ةلماشلا

يمهاسم ىلإ

.ب.م.ش يآ مإ مإ يب

5,183,667

2,176,877

تايلمعلا نم جتانلا دقنلا يفاص

(324,848)

(54,152)

ةعوفدم لخد ةبيرضو ةاكز

(108,500)

(205,180)

ةرادلإا

سلجم ءاضعلأ ةعوفدم ةأفاكم

(142,996)

(145,032)

نيفظوملل ةعوفدملا ةمدخلا ةياهن تآفاكم

7,250

(6,000)

اًمدقم ةعوفدملا غلابملا يف تاريغتلا يفاص

نيفظوملل ةمدخلا ةياهن تآفاكم لباقم

4,614,573

1,766,513

ةيليغشتلا ةطشنلأا

نم ةيدقنلا تاقفدتلا

يفاص

ةيرامثتسلاا ةطشنلأا

(395,535)

(285,772)

تادعمو تلاآو تاراقع ءارش

75,277

-

ىرخأ تارامثتسا داعبتسا نم تلاصحتم

261,792

258,440

ملتسم دئاوف لخدو مهسأ حابرأ

(185,729)

-

عفدلا ةقحتسملا غلابملا يف تاريغتلا يفاص

اهب ظفتحملا

(244,195)

(27,332)

يف ةمدختسملا ةيدقنلا تاقفدتلا يفاص

ةيرامثتسلاا ةطشنلأا

ةيليومتلا ةطشنلأا

(3,559,018)

(4,270,822)

ةعوفدم مهسأ حابرأ

2,817,006

10,835,956

ةملتسم تاضارتقا

(4,630,106)

(7,000,332)

ةددسم تاضارتقا

(607,927)

(608,537)

ةعوفدملا ليومتلا فيلاكت

(893,855)

(864,479)

راجيلإا دقع تامازتللا يلصلأا غلبملا تاعوفدم

(6,873,900)

(1,908,214)

يف ةمدختسملا ةيدقنلا تاقفدتلا يفاص

ةيليومتلا ةطشنلأا

(2,503,522)

(169,033)

همكح يف امو دقنلا يف صقنلا يفاص

(1,560,964)

(36,671)

ةيبنجلأا تلامعلا فرص قورف يفاص

1,224,003

(946,856)

رياني 1 يف امك همكح يف امو دقنلا

(2,840,483)

(1,152,560)

)أ( وينوي 30 يف امك همكح يف امو دقنلا

غلابملا ىلع همكح يف امو دقنلا لمتشي )أ(

:ةيلاتلا

3,116,158

3,843,971

دقنو كنب ىدل ةدصرأ

(5,956,641)

(4,996,531)

كنبلا نم فوشكملا ىلع تابوحس

(2,840,483)

(1,152,560)

وينوي 30 يف امك همكح يف امو دقنلا

يدقن ريغ دنب

اهردق ةجردم ةميقب تادعمو تلآاو

تاراقع ليوحت داعبتسا مت ،2021 ةنس للاخ•

ةدحوملا ةيلحرملا ةمئاقلا نم ةيراقع تارامثتسا ىلإ ينيرحب رانيد 458,690

.هلاعأ ةروكذملا ةيدقنلا تاقفدتلل ةرصتخملا

نم تدمتعاو غنويو تسنرا تاباسحلا يققدم لبق نم تعجور

.2022 سطسغأ 11 خيراتب ةرادلإا سلجم لبق

ورخف يلع يقوش

يدنهوب نسح للهادبع

ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان

ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر

