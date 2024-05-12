Gain on disposals of property, plant and

Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity

Equity attributable to shareholders of BMMI B.S.C. Share capital Treasury Other Retained Total Non-controlling Total equity shares reserves earnings interests BD BD BD BD BD BD BD Balance at 1 January 2024 14,642,854 (1,430,101) 9,516,863 44,695,245 67,424,861 1,201,656 68,626,517 Profit for the period - - - 1,416,799 1,416,799 15,746 1,432,545 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - (170,938) - (170,938) - (170,938) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period - - (170,938) 1,416,799 1,245,861 15,746 1,261,607 Final dividend for 2023 - - - (4,270,822) (4,270,822) - (4,270,822) Payment of non-controlling interests* - - - - - (1,181,474) (1,181,474) Balance at 31 March 2024 14,642,854 (1,430,101) 9,345,925 41,841,222 64,399,900 35,928 64,435,828 Balance at 1 January 2023 14,642,854 (1,430,101) 8,711,389 45,896,570 67,820,712 (717,692) 67,103,020 Profit for the period - - - 1,631,911 1,631,911 4,208 1,636,119 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - (229,641) - (229,641) - (229,641) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period - - (229,641) 1,631,911 1,402,270 4,208 1,406,478 Final dividend for 2022 - - - (4,270,822) (4,270,822) - (4,270,822) Balance at 31 March 2023 14,642,854 (1,430,101) 8,481,748 43,257,659 64,952,160 (713,484) 64,238,676

Retained earnings include non-distributable reserves amounting to BD 340,000 relating to the subsidiaries as at 31 March 2024 and 2023.

* payment has been made to Bahrain Clear B.S.C. (c) to settle the non-controlling interests.