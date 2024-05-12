Consolidated Financial Statements for BMMI B.S.C. for the period ended 31 March 2024

Interim Consolidated Statement

Three-month period ended

of Cash Flows

31 March

2024

2023

BD

BD

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before income tax

1,432,545

1,637,732

Adjustments for:

Dividend and interest income

(229,831)

(215,742)

Depreciation of property, plant and

764,941

793,060

equipment

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

377,498

351,525

Share of results of a joint venture

18,000

19,700

Net gains on investments carried at fair

(1,422)

-

value through profit or loss

Provision for slow moving and obsolete

286,458

107,915

inventories

Allowance (Reversal of allowance) for

77,318

(114,529)

expected credit losses

Provision for employees' end of service

46,337

16,623

benefits

Gain on termination of leases

-

(34,558)

Gain on disposals of property, plant and

-

(106,926)

equipment

Finance costs

436,268

429,211

Operating profit before working capital

changes

3,208,112

2,884,011

Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity

Equity attributable to shareholders of BMMI B.S.C.

Share capital

Treasury

Other

Retained

Total

Non-controlling

Total equity

shares

reserves

earnings

interests

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

BD

Balance at 1 January 2024

14,642,854

(1,430,101)

9,516,863

44,695,245

67,424,861

1,201,656

68,626,517

Profit for the period

-

-

-

1,416,799

1,416,799

15,746

1,432,545

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(170,938)

-

(170,938)

-

(170,938)

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period

-

-

(170,938)

1,416,799

1,245,861

15,746

1,261,607

Final dividend for 2023

-

-

-

(4,270,822)

(4,270,822)

-

(4,270,822)

Payment of non-controlling interests*

-

-

-

-

-

(1,181,474)

(1,181,474)

Balance at 31 March 2024

14,642,854

(1,430,101)

9,345,925

41,841,222

64,399,900

35,928

64,435,828

Balance at 1 January 2023

14,642,854

(1,430,101)

8,711,389

45,896,570

67,820,712

(717,692)

67,103,020

Profit for the period

-

-

-

1,631,911

1,631,911

4,208

1,636,119

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(229,641)

-

(229,641)

-

(229,641)

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period

-

-

(229,641)

1,631,911

1,402,270

4,208

1,406,478

Final dividend for 2022

-

-

-

(4,270,822)

(4,270,822)

-

(4,270,822)

Balance at 31 March 2023

14,642,854

(1,430,101)

8,481,748

43,257,659

64,952,160

(713,484)

64,238,676

Retained earnings include non-distributable reserves amounting to BD 340,000 relating to the subsidiaries as at 31 March 2024 and 2023.

* payment has been made to Bahrain Clear B.S.C. (c) to settle the non-controlling interests.

Working capital changes:

Inventories

799,277

(82,474)

Trade and other receivables

(158,882)

4,385,771

Trade and other payables

143,143

(2,863,855)

Net cash generated from operations

3,991,650

4,323,453

Income tax paid

(46,545)

(7,599)

Directors' remuneration paid

(148,000)

(163,000)

Employees' end of service benefits paid

(49,876)

(183,449)

Net movement in advances against

-

21,789

employees' end of service benefits

Net cash flows from operating activities

3,747,229

3,991,194

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(135,146)

(141,233)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant

-

184,723

and equipment

Payment of non-controlling interests*

(1,181,474)

-

Dividend and interest received

97,275

74,770

Net cash flows (used in) from investing

(1,219,345)

118,260

activities

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Borrowings availed

2,715,189

3,640,868

Borrowings repaid

(9,026,167)

(7,345,975)

Finance costs paid

(364,037)

(365,404)

Payment of lease liabilities

(443,452)

(408,337)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(7,118,467)

(4,478,848)

NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS

(4,590,583)

(369,394)

Net foreign exchange differences

-

(488)

Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January

8,741,735

499,222

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 31

4,151,152

129,340

MARCH (A)

(a) Cash and cash equivalents comprise of

following:

Bank balances , cash and short term

6,211,424

3,565,895

deposits

Bank overdrafts

(2,060,272)

(3,436,555)

Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March

4,151,152

129,340

Non-cash items:

  • Dividend receivable amounting to BD 132,556 (2023: BD 140,972) has been excluded from the movement of trade and other receivables.
  • Dividend payable amounting to BD 4,270,822 (2023: BD 4,270,822) has been excluded from the movement of trade and other payables.

Interim Consolidated Statement

Three-month period ended

of Income

31st March

2024

2023

BD

BD

Revenue

23,832,204

30,393,107

Costs of revenue

(17,132,776)

(23,042,610)

GROSS PROFIT

6,699,428

7,350,497

Other operating income

695,128

654,221

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,340,120)

(2,385,614)

General and administrative expenses

(3,398,876)

(3,748,203)

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

1,655,560

1,870,901

Dividend and interest income

229,831

215,742

Share of results of a joint venture

(18,000)

(19,700)

Net gains on investments carried at fair value through

1,422

-

profit or loss

Finance costs

(436,268)

(429,211)

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

1,432,545

1,637,732

Income tax expense

-

(1,613)

PROFIT OF THE GROUP FOR THE PERIOD

1,432,545

1,636,119

of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests

(15,746)

(4,208)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF

BMMI B.S.C.

1,416,799

1,631,911

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (FILS)

10

11

Interim Consolidated Statement

Three-month period ended

of Comprehensive Income

31 March

2024

2023

BD

BD

PROFIT OF THE GROUP FOR THE YEAR

1,432,545

1,636,119

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

Items not to be reclassified to the consolidated statement of

income in subsequent periods:

- Net changes in fair value of other investments classified

as fair value through other comprehensive income

(246,263)

(229,153)

Items to be reclassified to the consolidated statement of

income in subsequent periods:

- Exchange losses on translation of foreign operations

-

(488)

- Change in fair value of other financial liabilities

75,325

-

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(170,938)

(229,641)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE GROUP

FOR THE PERIOD

1,261,607

1,406,478

of which income attributable to non-controlling interests

(15,746)

(4,208)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE GROUP ATTRIBUTABLE

TO SHAREHOLDERS OF BMMI B.S.C.

1,245,861

1,402,270

Interim Consolidated

Statement of Financial position

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

BD

BD

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

41,823,161

42,452,956

Right-of-use assets

4,961,334

5,345,056

Investment properties

10,030,652

10,030,652

Investments

4,006,268

4,251,109

60,821,415

62,079,773

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

13,946,682

15,032,417

Trade and other receivables

23,071,302

22,857,182

Bank balances, cash and short-term

6,211,424

9,441,024

deposits

43,229,408

47,330,623

TOTAL ASSETS

104,050,823

109,410,396

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

14,642,854

14,642,854

Treasury shares

(1,430,101)

(1,430,101)

Other reserves

9,345,925

9,516,863

Retained earnings

41,841,222

44,695,245

Equity attributable to shareholders

64,399,900

67,424,861

of BMMI B.S.C.

Non-controlling interests

35,928

1,201,656

Total equity

64,435,828

68,626,517

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

6,996,195

7,626,703

Other financial liabilities

10,431

85,756

Lease liabilities

4,100,850

4,476,873

Employees' end of service benefits

1,933,318

1,936,857

13,040,794

14,126,189

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

15,823,978

11,586,558

Borrowings

7,215,004

12,895,474

Bank overdrafts

2,060,272

699,289

Lease liabilities

1,474,947

1,476,369

26,574,201

26,657,690

Total liabilities

39,614,995

40,783,879

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

104,050,823

109,410,396

Reviewed by Ernst & Young and approved by the Board of Directors on 9 May 2024.

Abdulla Hassan Buhindi

Jehad Yousif Ameen

Renato Juric

Chairman

Vice Chairman

CEO

