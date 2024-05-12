Consolidated Financial Statements for BMMI B.S.C. for the period ended 31 March 2024
Interim Consolidated Statement
Three-month period ended
of Cash Flows
31 March
2024
2023
BD
BD
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before income tax
1,432,545
1,637,732
Adjustments for:
Dividend and interest income
(229,831)
(215,742)
Depreciation of property, plant and
764,941
793,060
equipment
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
377,498
351,525
Share of results of a joint venture
18,000
19,700
Net gains on investments carried at fair
(1,422)
-
value through profit or loss
Provision for slow moving and obsolete
286,458
107,915
inventories
Allowance (Reversal of allowance) for
77,318
(114,529)
expected credit losses
Provision for employees' end of service
46,337
16,623
benefits
Gain on termination of leases
-
(34,558)
Gain on disposals of property, plant and
-
(106,926)
equipment
Finance costs
436,268
429,211
Operating profit before working capital
changes
3,208,112
2,884,011
Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes In Equity
Equity attributable to shareholders of BMMI B.S.C.
Share capital
Treasury
Other
Retained
Total
Non-controlling
Total equity
shares
reserves
earnings
interests
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
BD
Balance at 1 January 2024
14,642,854
(1,430,101)
9,516,863
44,695,245
67,424,861
1,201,656
68,626,517
Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,416,799
1,416,799
15,746
1,432,545
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(170,938)
-
(170,938)
-
(170,938)
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period
-
-
(170,938)
1,416,799
1,245,861
15,746
1,261,607
Final dividend for 2023
-
-
-
(4,270,822)
(4,270,822)
-
(4,270,822)
Payment of non-controlling interests*
-
-
-
-
-
(1,181,474)
(1,181,474)
Balance at 31 March 2024
14,642,854
(1,430,101)
9,345,925
41,841,222
64,399,900
35,928
64,435,828
Balance at 1 January 2023
14,642,854
(1,430,101)
8,711,389
45,896,570
67,820,712
(717,692)
67,103,020
Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,631,911
1,631,911
4,208
1,636,119
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(229,641)
-
(229,641)
-
(229,641)
Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period
-
-
(229,641)
1,631,911
1,402,270
4,208
1,406,478
Final dividend for 2022
-
-
-
(4,270,822)
(4,270,822)
-
(4,270,822)
Balance at 31 March 2023
14,642,854
(1,430,101)
8,481,748
43,257,659
64,952,160
(713,484)
64,238,676
Retained earnings include non-distributable reserves amounting to BD 340,000 relating to the subsidiaries as at 31 March 2024 and 2023.
* payment has been made to Bahrain Clear B.S.C. (c) to settle the non-controlling interests.
Working capital changes:
Inventories
799,277
(82,474)
Trade and other receivables
(158,882)
4,385,771
Trade and other payables
143,143
(2,863,855)
Net cash generated from operations
3,991,650
4,323,453
Income tax paid
(46,545)
(7,599)
Directors' remuneration paid
(148,000)
(163,000)
Employees' end of service benefits paid
(49,876)
(183,449)
Net movement in advances against
-
21,789
employees' end of service benefits
Net cash flows from operating activities
3,747,229
3,991,194
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(135,146)
(141,233)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant
-
184,723
and equipment
Payment of non-controlling interests*
(1,181,474)
-
Dividend and interest received
97,275
74,770
Net cash flows (used in) from investing
(1,219,345)
118,260
activities
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings availed
2,715,189
3,640,868
Borrowings repaid
(9,026,167)
(7,345,975)
Finance costs paid
(364,037)
(365,404)
Payment of lease liabilities
(443,452)
(408,337)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(7,118,467)
(4,478,848)
NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH
EQUIVALENTS
(4,590,583)
(369,394)
Net foreign exchange differences
-
(488)
Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January
8,741,735
499,222
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS AT 31
4,151,152
129,340
MARCH (A)
(a) Cash and cash equivalents comprise of
following:
Bank balances , cash and short term
6,211,424
3,565,895
deposits
Bank overdrafts
(2,060,272)
(3,436,555)
Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March
4,151,152
129,340
Non-cash items:
- Dividend receivable amounting to BD 132,556 (2023: BD 140,972) has been excluded from the movement of trade and other receivables.
- Dividend payable amounting to BD 4,270,822 (2023: BD 4,270,822) has been excluded from the movement of trade and other payables.
Interim Consolidated Statement
Three-month period ended
of Income
31st March
2024
2023
BD
BD
Revenue
23,832,204
30,393,107
Costs of revenue
(17,132,776)
(23,042,610)
GROSS PROFIT
6,699,428
7,350,497
Other operating income
695,128
654,221
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,340,120)
(2,385,614)
General and administrative expenses
(3,398,876)
(3,748,203)
PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
1,655,560
1,870,901
Dividend and interest income
229,831
215,742
Share of results of a joint venture
(18,000)
(19,700)
Net gains on investments carried at fair value through
1,422
-
profit or loss
Finance costs
(436,268)
(429,211)
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
1,432,545
1,637,732
Income tax expense
-
(1,613)
PROFIT OF THE GROUP FOR THE PERIOD
1,432,545
1,636,119
of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests
(15,746)
(4,208)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF
BMMI B.S.C.
1,416,799
1,631,911
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (FILS)
10
11
Interim Consolidated Statement
Three-month period ended
of Comprehensive Income
31 March
2024
2023
BD
BD
PROFIT OF THE GROUP FOR THE YEAR
1,432,545
1,636,119
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
Items not to be reclassified to the consolidated statement of
income in subsequent periods:
- Net changes in fair value of other investments classified
as fair value through other comprehensive income
(246,263)
(229,153)
Items to be reclassified to the consolidated statement of
income in subsequent periods:
- Exchange losses on translation of foreign operations
-
(488)
- Change in fair value of other financial liabilities
75,325
-
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(170,938)
(229,641)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE GROUP
FOR THE PERIOD
1,261,607
1,406,478
of which income attributable to non-controlling interests
(15,746)
(4,208)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE GROUP ATTRIBUTABLE
TO SHAREHOLDERS OF BMMI B.S.C.
1,245,861
1,402,270
Interim Consolidated
Statement of Financial position
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
BD
BD
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
41,823,161
42,452,956
Right-of-use assets
4,961,334
5,345,056
Investment properties
10,030,652
10,030,652
Investments
4,006,268
4,251,109
60,821,415
62,079,773
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
13,946,682
15,032,417
Trade and other receivables
23,071,302
22,857,182
Bank balances, cash and short-term
6,211,424
9,441,024
deposits
43,229,408
47,330,623
TOTAL ASSETS
104,050,823
109,410,396
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
14,642,854
14,642,854
Treasury shares
(1,430,101)
(1,430,101)
Other reserves
9,345,925
9,516,863
Retained earnings
41,841,222
44,695,245
Equity attributable to shareholders
64,399,900
67,424,861
of BMMI B.S.C.
Non-controlling interests
35,928
1,201,656
Total equity
64,435,828
68,626,517
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
6,996,195
7,626,703
Other financial liabilities
10,431
85,756
Lease liabilities
4,100,850
4,476,873
Employees' end of service benefits
1,933,318
1,936,857
13,040,794
14,126,189
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
15,823,978
11,586,558
Borrowings
7,215,004
12,895,474
Bank overdrafts
2,060,272
699,289
Lease liabilities
1,474,947
1,476,369
26,574,201
26,657,690
Total liabilities
39,614,995
40,783,879
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
104,050,823
109,410,396
Reviewed by Ernst & Young and approved by the Board of Directors on 9 May 2024.
Abdulla Hassan Buhindi
Jehad Yousif Ameen
Renato Juric
Chairman
Vice Chairman
CEO
