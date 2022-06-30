Log in
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Change of Name

06/30/2022
To:                   RNS
From:               BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (now called CT Property Trust Limited)
Date:               30 June 2022
LEI:                 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
 

Change of Name

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (the "Company") announces that it has changed its name to CT Property Trust Limited with immediate effect.

It is expected that the Company’s shares will trade under the new name on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 1 July 2022.

The Company’s trading instrument display mnemonic ("BREI") will change to “CTPT” and the ISIN and SEDOL numbers will remain unchanged.

The Company’s website address will be amended to reflect the change of name and will be available at www.ctpropertytrust.co.uk from 4 July 2022. 

Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid.  Any new share certificates issued will bear the name CT Property Trust Limited. The investment policy and process remain unchanged.

Background

The Company’s investment manager is part of BMO GAM (EMEA) which, in November 2021, was acquired and is currently being integrated into Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

From 4 July 2022, the entire BMO GAM (EMEA) business will be rebranded as Columbia Threadneedle Investments, unifying the businesses under its global brand. In light of this, the Board proposed that the Company name be changed to CT Property Trust Limited, and this was approved by shareholders at an EGM of the Company held on 29 June 2022.
 

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
 


