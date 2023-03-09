'A breach of trust': frustration among EU partners over combustion engine blockade

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's continued blockade of the planned ban on new internal combustion vehicles from 2035 is being met with incomprehension and horror from European partners. EU diplomats in Brussels speak of a breach of trust and criticize the disunity of the government in Berlin. The leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is also being questioned, and comparisons with the Hungarian government of Viktor Orban are emerging.

"We think it's a breach of trust," a diplomat tells Deutsche Presse-Agentur of the German approach. Negotiations had taken place in the usual manner, objections could have been raised earlier - and German concerns had been taken into account, she said. "One would wish that the internal coalition disputes would have been dealt with beforehand." In the future, he said, people will always ask "what an agreement with Germany is worth at all." Possibly, other countries would also get the idea to behave in the same way. Her conclusion: "This is all highly questionable."

Because actually, since Tuesday, it should have already been decided what politicians, carmakers and other observers had been assuming for months anyway: that from 2035, only new cars that emit no greenhouse gases during operation may be sold in the EU. Negotiators from the European Parliament and the EU member states had already agreed on this in October. In November, the permanent representatives of the member states confirmed the result of the negotiations with German approval, and the European Parliament approved it in mid-February.

Last Tuesday, the very last step in the long legislative process was planned: the final approval of the EU member states - a formality that usually goes without debate.

After all, as several diplomats point out, there have already been ample opportunities to introduce their own wishes. In the summer, for example, when the EU states voted on their negotiating position. Or later, when talks with the parliament were underway. But to raise concerns now - "that's quite unusual," says one EU diplomat. The other countries were very surprised, says another diplomat. Still other representatives of member states in Brussels are far less diplomatic about the action that the FDP in particular is being blamed for.

For it was only at the end of February, about a week before the planned vote, that FDP Transport Minister Volker Wissing suddenly voiced concerns via "Bild" - and threatened in the newspaper not to approve the result after months of negotiations. Since then, Wissing and FDP leader Christian Lindner have repeatedly stressed that the EU Commission must submit a proposal on how, after 2035, new private cars can still be registered that fill up with climate-neutral, synthetic fuels, so-called e-fuels. The FDP argues above all that all technological options must be kept open for climate-neutral mobility. E-fuels can theoretically be used to power combustion engines in a climate-friendly way, but their production is relatively energy-intensive.

Under pressure from the FDP, the German government had already negotiated an amendment into the planned law in the summer of 2022, according to which the EU Commission is to submit a proposal on CO2-neutral fuels. However, the Brussels authority is of the opinion that this cannot be aimed at private cars, but only at special vehicles such as fire engines. And so the German government is currently blocking the fully negotiated law - along with Poland, Italy and Bulgaria. The vote has been postponed indefinitely.

At the same time, the traffic light coalition itself is not in agreement. The FDP and also SPD Chancellor Scholz see the ball in the Commission's court. The green-led Environment Ministry, on the other hand, criticizes the Transport Ministry's blockade. Minister Steffi Lemke warns, "Germany should remain a reliable partner in the circle of EU partners."

But the damage has long been done. Spain's deputy head of government, Teresa Ribera, recently warned of scenarios in which other governments could take similar action on other issues. Another EU diplomat says such behavior is expected from the Hungarian government under Viktor Orban, but Germany has a special responsibility in the EU.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel understood that a well-functioning EU was in the best interest of Germany as the largest member and the largest economy, he said. "Scholz has not yet understood this and seems to act more as a national minister than as chancellor," the diplomat stressed. However, Germany cannot afford to "pursue a narrow-minded national approach in the EU" in view of the world situation.

The diplomat also points out that this is not the first time that the traffic light government has been perceived as divided in Brussels. He cites, for example, the negotiations on better working conditions for platform workers, in which the EU states were recently unable to define a position because the traffic lights could not find a line. A high-ranking EU diplomat said earlier this year that Germany was the only country that could afford to take three positions on the same issue at the same time

- depending on which party one was talking to./wim/DP/zb