Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:41:31 2023-06-21 am EDT
110.25 EUR   -0.24%
02:15aEurope New Car Sales Rose 18.5% in May, Electric Vehicles Take Larger Share
DJ
02:07aEuropean car sales rise in May - ACEA
RE
02:06aAcea: Almost one million new registrations on the EU car market in May
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Acea: Almost one million new registrations on the EU car market in May

06/21/2023 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The noticeable recovery on the EU car market continued in May. With an increase of 18.5 percent, 938,950 cars were newly registered last month, the European manufacturers' association Acea announced in Brussels on Wednesday. It was the tenth month in a row in which more vehicles were sold than in the same month last year. Especially the car markets in Italy, Germany and France revived noticeably.

The number of new registrations of electric cars increased disproportionately significantly by around 71 percent to 129,847 units, their share of all new registrations climbed by almost four percentage points to 13.8 percent.

In the first five months, new registrations of just over 4.39 million vehicles were 18 percent higher than in the same period last year, after production and sales by carmakers had previously been slowed for a long time, mainly by a lack of electronic chips and other parts./tav/nas/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.45% 110.52 Delayed Quote.32.55%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.65% 75.05 Delayed Quote.22.23%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.00% 15.38 Real-time Quote.15.95%
TESLA, INC. 5.34% 274.45 Delayed Quote.122.80%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.47% 126.1 Delayed Quote.8.31%
All news about BMW AG
02:15aEurope New Car Sales Rose 18.5% in May, Electric Vehicles Take Larger Share
DJ
02:07aEuropean car sales rise in May - ACEA
RE
02:06aAcea: Almost one million new registrations on the EU car market in May
DP
01:17aGerman Automakers Face Forced Labor Allegations Over Supply Chain Ties in Xinjiang
MT
06/20China's premier tells German CEOs biggest risk is lack of cooperation
RE
06/20China's premier tells German CEOs biggest risk is lack of cooperation
RE
06/20Canadian pension fund powers Northvolt's battery expansion
AQ
06/20Exclusive - Canadian pension fund invests $400 million in Swedish battery maker Northvo..
RE
06/19Chile's Codelco must kick-start lithium industry while reviving copper output
RE
06/18Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 147 B 160 B 160 B
Net income 2023 9 982 M 10 887 M 10 887 M
Net cash 2023 21 051 M 22 959 M 22 959 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,86x
Yield 2023 4,62%
Capitalization 70 339 M 76 714 M 76 714 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 110,52 €
Average target price 111,80 €
Spread / Average Target 1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Walter Mertl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG32.55%76 714
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.81%215 134
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG22.23%87 568
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.31%78 260
FORD MOTOR COMPANY22.27%56 891
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY10.94%51 879
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer