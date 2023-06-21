Acea: Almost one million new registrations on the EU car market in May

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The noticeable recovery on the EU car market continued in May. With an increase of 18.5 percent, 938,950 cars were newly registered last month, the European manufacturers' association Acea announced in Brussels on Wednesday. It was the tenth month in a row in which more vehicles were sold than in the same month last year. Especially the car markets in Italy, Germany and France revived noticeably.

The number of new registrations of electric cars increased disproportionately significantly by around 71 percent to 129,847 units, their share of all new registrations climbed by almost four percentage points to 13.8 percent.

In the first five months, new registrations of just over 4.39 million vehicles were 18 percent higher than in the same period last year, after production and sales by carmakers had previously been slowed for a long time, mainly by a lack of electronic chips and other parts./tav/nas/zb