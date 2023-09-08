DINGOLFING (dpa-AFX) - Climate activists have blocked a gate at the BMW plant in Dingolfing. Police confirmed the action in front of Gate 4 of the plant at noon on Friday. One was there now in talks with the activists. Plant traffic was not blocked by the action.

The movement critical of the auto industry, Sand im Getriebe, spoke on Friday via the short message service X (formerly Twitter) of around 150 activists. The police could not initially confirm this number. A video also circulated by Sand im Getriebe shows a larger crowd of people in white painter's suits blocking a BMW plant gate and demanding on banners, among other things, "Away with the cars, here with public transport."

Dingolfing is the third-largest BMW plant in the world, with about 18,000 employees. Around 1,500 cars are built there every day - both internal combustion and e-cars./ruc/DP/ngu