BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - There is a new proposal for a reform of the controversial taxation of company cars. From the point of view of the think tank Agora Verkehrswende, the flat rate taxation for internal combustion company cars should be increased from the current 1 percent of the list price to 1.5 percent. For all-electric cars, on the other hand, the tax advantages in company car taxation could be retained for the time being, Wiebke Zimmer, deputy director of Agora Verkehrswende, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "That would be a strong incentive to increase the share of e-cars in new company cars."

Such a correction would be helpful right now, she said, because new e-models are coming onto the market in the coming months that are attractive as company cars. Zimmer also pointed out that from September 1, only private individuals will be able to apply for the government purchase premium.

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had made it clear that he was also counting on a "company car effect" to bring about more used electric cars with lower purchase prices. Wissing had recently told the German Press Agency that company car schemes had always been an opportunity to bring modern vehicles onto the market quickly.

Wissing was referring to calls to eliminate tax breaks for company cars. Environmental associations speak of a "company car privilege". This refers to company cars that can also be used privately. The criticism is that the taxable non-cash benefit is significantly lower than the cost of a privately purchased car. In addition, the share of high-priced and heavily motorized vehicles in the luxury class and SUV segment with correspondingly higher CO2 emissions is much higher for company cars than for private vehicles, according to the VCD (German Ecological Transport Association).

Zimmer said that in the debate it is often argued as if the criticism of the "company car privilege" is aimed at abolishing company cars or at documenting each private use of the company car individually in a cumbersome way instead of a flat-rate taxation. The alternative, however, is not a logbook or no company cars at all - but to increase the flat-rate taxation for combustion engine company cars.

The market for electric cars is far from the momentum needed to put 15 million fully electric cars on the road in Germany by 2030, Zimmer said. Subsidies for internal combustion vehicles need to be removed, he said, making the purchase of electric cars more attractive. "The market for company cars and commercial vehicles is important here, because these account for the majority of new registrations and enter the used car market after a relatively short useful life."/hoe/DP/stw