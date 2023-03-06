Agora initiative considers registration figures for e-cars to be too low

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The advocacy group Agora Verkehrswende is calling for more speed in the switch to electric cars in Germany. "The German government has a lot of catching up to do if the 15-million target is still to be reached," association head Christian Hochfeld announced Monday. "So far, sales are far below the required target." According to Agora calculations, about 5,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) would have to be newly registered on average per day as early as this year to increase the stock to 15 million vehicles by the end of the decade.

Last year, the daily average for new BEV registrations was only around 1290, according to Agora. In January of this year, the daily average was as low as 585. Nevertheless, according to data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority on Friday, in February there were again almost 1160 new electric vehicles per day.

Hochfeld warned the German government against abstaining on the issue of fleet limits in the EU Council or even rejecting the project. "Germany's approval in the EU Council is crucial to finalize the further development of the CO2 fleet limits and thus create the necessary planning security for the transformation of the automotive industry and the expansion of the charging infrastructure," the association director stressed.

Actually, negotiators of the European Parliament and the EU states had already agreed in October that from 2035 only new cars that do not emit greenhouse gases during operation may be sold in the EU. The pending vote by the EU member states is the very last step in the legislative process and is actually a formality.

However, German Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) had already announced opposition to the plan at the beginning of the week and threatened that Germany would not be able to agree. He justified this by saying that the EU Commission had not yet submitted a proposal on how, after 2035, vehicles can also be registered that are fueled exclusively with climate-neutral fuels./maa/DP/zb