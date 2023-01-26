Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:11 2023-01-26 am EST
92.35 EUR   +0.61%
01/26ArcelorMittal leads $120 million funding for green steel tech firm
RE
01/26BMW, E Ink partner in concept car
AQ
01/26E Ink, Epson, WeRock, MSolutions announce display technology
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ArcelorMittal leads $120 million funding for green steel tech firm

01/26/2023 | 11:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The ArcelorMittal metals plant in Dunkirk

NEW YORK (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal has led the latest, $120 million round of investment for Boston Metal in the startup's quest to go to market by 2026 with equipment capable of taking the heavy greenhouse gas emissions out of steel production, the companies said.

Much of the world's steel is currently made in coal-fired blast furnaces and its producers are coming under increasing pressure to reduce their contribution to global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that cause climate change. Steel producers are estimated to produce 7-9% of all harmful emissions, according to the World Steel Association.

Boston Metal makes parts for cells in which electricity splits iron ore, creating liquid iron and no byproducts or emissions apart from oxygen. As long as the power comes from renewable sources, this means carbon is completely eliminated from the process, Chief Executive Tadeu Carneiro said.

Microsoft Corp's Climate Innovation Fund also joined current investors, who include carmaker BMW, in the investment, which will go toward expanding a pilot plant in Boston and building a new site in Brazil.

A big hurdle to so-called green steel is the cost of production, but this electrolysis process can compete with traditional methods as long as power costs $30-$40 per megawatt hour, Carneiro said, prices which can be achieved in places like the hydropower-rich Canadian province of Quebec.

Companies in steel-hungry sectors like carmaking have been reviewing their supply chains.

"What is the point of having an electric car running on a battery and carrying dirty steel?" Carneiro asked.

ArcelorMittal's investment marks a shift in steel companies' willingness to invest in the technology since Boston Metal first went out looking for funding in 2018, Carneiro said.

Venture capital investors bought in, but the steelmakers did not bite at the time.

"Five or six years ago it seemed to be too early for them ... The environment changed completely. Now all the steelmaking companies are very interested in following what we are doing because they need a solution."

(Reporting by Isla Binnie in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Isla Binnie


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 1.88% 29.23 Real-time Quote.18.94%
BMW AG 0.61% 92.35 Delayed Quote.10.76%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.21% 5.5114 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 3.07% 248 Delayed Quote.3.41%
All news about BMW AG
01/26ArcelorMittal leads $120 million funding for green steel tech firm
RE
01/26BMW, E Ink partner in concept car
AQ
01/26E Ink, Epson, WeRock, MSolutions announce display technology
AQ
01/26Battery giant CATL launches factory for millions of car batteries
DP
01/26E-fuels, globalization - demands of the automotive industry in Goslar
DP
01/26BMW model update measures for spring 2023.
AQ
01/26BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2024 Namibia.
AQ
01/26BMW : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/26Ilika Gets GBP2.8 Million in Funding to Work on Solid State Battery Technology for EVs;..
MT
01/26Bmw : once again reduces CO2 emissions across vehicle fleet in 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 138 B 149 B 149 B
Net income 2022 17 903 M 19 428 M 19 428 M
Net cash 2022 25 397 M 27 561 M 27 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,52x
Yield 2022 7,72%
Capitalization 59 144 M 64 182 M 64 182 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 92,35 €
Average target price 101,37 €
Spread / Average Target 9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG10.76%64 027
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.10%199 795
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG11.24%78 772
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.37%78 721
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.44%51 600
FORD MOTOR COMPANY9.97%51 422