Association: Automotive suppliers have mastered transformation well so far

ZWICKAU/LEIPZIG (dpa-AFX) - According to experts, central German supplier companies have so far coped well with the transition to electric cars. A few years ago, there was still a great deal of uncertainty in the industry and quite a few insolvencies were feared, the managing director of the Automotive Cluster East Germany, Jens Katzek, told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "Suppliers have used the time very well to prepare for the transformation." However, he said, there is displeasure because politics is constantly imposing new requirements in the midst of the transformation. As an example, Katzek cited the Supply Chain Act and plans for the new Euro 7 emissions standard from 2025. "This is ultimately a ban policy for the combustion engine."

"Policymakers shouldn't keep adding to it," Katzek warned. After all, he said, companies already had to shoulder additional burdens in other areas besides the transition to electromobility as a result of the Corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

GKN Driveline's recent announcement that it intends to close its plant in Zwickau, which employs 835 people, caused a stir. Cardan shafts for cars are manufactured there. The decision was justified by declining capacity utilization and falling prices. The IG Metall trade union, on the other hand, accuses the company of using EU funding to build a new plant in Hungary and shift production there in order to make more profit. Last week, the employees had gone on strike and thus won a social collective agreement with high severance payments.

Katzek also sees GKN's decision as less due to the transformation in the automotive industry. Such a step is more about profit maximization and the development of new markets. The German Association of the Automotive Industry recently reported, with reference to a survey of automotive suppliers, that almost nine out of ten companies consider Germany to be internationally uncompetitive in terms of energy costs, labor and tax burdens. As a result, 28 percent would like to relocate investments abroad.

Meanwhile, the shift toward electromobility has also led to suppliers relocating to central Germany, Katzek emphasized. This applies to battery cell production, for example. The expert cited CATL in Arnstadt, Thuringia, and Dräxlmaier in Leipzig as examples. In addition, car manufacturers such as BMW in Leipzig have themselves set up additional production in this area.