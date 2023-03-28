Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:11 2023-03-28 am EDT
98.79 EUR   +0.14%
03/28Association of judges expects new wave of diesel lawsuits
DP
03/28No more diesel and gasoline: EU adopts climate targets for new cars
DP
03/28Bmw M5 F90 Custom Wheels By Loma : Experience the Ultimate Driving Performance with 22-Inch Custom Forged Alloy Wheels.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Association of judges expects new wave of diesel lawsuits

03/28/2023 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German Judges Association (DRB) expects a new flood of lawsuits in the diesel emissions scandal. "Law firms specializing in diesel cases are already aggressively soliciting new mandates, so the case numbers of many courts are likely to continue to rise significantly," DRB federal director Sven Rebehn told the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post" (Wednesday). According to the report, more than 28,500 proceedings were recorded by the 24 higher regional courts alone last year.

The DRB demands to bring mass proceedings faster over the stage with early leading decisions. "The courts of instance should be able to suspend cases pending before them during pilot proceedings, provided that the legal issues to be resolved by the highest court are relevant to their proceedings," Rebehn said. The CDU/CSU also sees a need for action. "The German judiciary is suffering from massive overload due to mass proceedings. There is an urgent need for action," Günter Krings, legal policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, told the "Rheinische Post."/tos/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.14% 98.79 Delayed Quote.18.48%
DRB HOLDING CO., LTD. 0.59% 4245 End-of-day quote.4.04%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.57% 71.89 Delayed Quote.17.08%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.84% 121.88 Delayed Quote.4.69%
All news about BMW AG
03/28Association of judges expects new wave of diesel lawsuits
DP
03/28No more diesel and gasoline: EU adopts climate targets for n..
DP
03/28Bmw M5 F90 Custom Wheels By Loma : Experience the Ultimate Driving Performance with 22-Inc..
AQ
03/28EU finally decides on extensive phase-out of internal combustion vehicles
DP
03/28Team China wins first BMW Golf Cup World Final in Mauritius.
AQ
03/28EU reaches deal on service stations for EVs, alternative fuels
RE
03/28EU states vote on the future of cars with combustion engines
DP
03/27Vote of the EU countries on the future of combustion engines
DP
03/27BMW : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/27Automotive industry: EU solution to dispute over internal combustion..
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 146 B 158 B 158 B
Net income 2023 9 410 M 10 202 M 10 202 M
Net cash 2023 19 518 M 21 162 M 21 162 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,78x
Yield 2023 4,82%
Capitalization 63 282 M 68 613 M 68 613 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 98,79 €
Average target price 105,89 €
Spread / Average Target 7,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG18.48%68 134
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.24%184 645
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG16.42%82 450
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.81%75 071
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.21%48 045
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-0.95%45 921
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer