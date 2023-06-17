Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:39:53 2023-06-16 am EDT
111.72 EUR   -0.71%
02:24aAutomaker BYD confident of up to ten percent electric market share
DP
06/16UBS Keeps BMW at Neutral, Boosts PT
MT
06/16Inside the race to remake lithium extraction for EV batteries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Automaker BYD confident of up to ten percent electric market share

06/17/2023 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Chinese electric car giant BYD wants to strongly expand its market share in Germany. "We want to have in the medium term already around five to ten percent in the electric segment," said the head of sales for Germany, Lars Pauly. He did not specify a time. He said he was currently busy setting up the sales structures. The end customer business has been running since the beginning of 2023. 165 BYD cars were registered by the end of May, according to the Federal Motor Transport Authority. The total in Germany since the beginning of the year was 1.1 million.

BYD sold 550,000 electric cars worldwide in 2022, including 440,000 in China. This was the first time since 2008 that VW's rival had usurped the Wolfsburg core brand's market leadership in China. According to automotive experts, Chinese manufacturers are leaders in battery technology or autonomous driving. However, there is also skepticism about the chances of the new competitors to gain a foothold in established markets. In 2022 as a whole, the market share of Chinese brands such as Nio or MG Roewe in Germany was 0.9 percent.

In Germany, BYD is primarily targeting price-sensitive customers, explained Pauly, who heads business at BYD importer Hedin Electric Mobility in Stuttgart. The company wants to offer an "accessible electric vehicle" and operate in price segments "where others may not be active in the medium to long term." In terms of sales, he is relying mainly on local dealers. This means that there will also be contacts for after-sales service later on.

Companies like BYD, which started as a battery producer in 1995, have to be taken seriously in the long term in terms of technology alone, Pauly said. "On the other hand, we already have respect for established European brands that have simply built their brand, that have built their sales organization." But the days when Chinese manufacturers embarrassed themselves in safety tests or with poor quality are over, he said./dhu/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.71% 111.72 Delayed Quote.33.99%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 1.22% 76.1 Delayed Quote.23.94%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.80% 15.858 Real-time Quote.19.56%
TESLA, INC. 1.81% 260.54 Delayed Quote.107.74%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.81% 129.02 Delayed Quote.10.82%
All news about BMW AG
02:24aAutomaker BYD confident of up to ten percent electric market share
DP
06/16UBS Keeps BMW at Neutral, Boosts PT
MT
06/16Inside the race to remake lithium extraction for EV batteries
RE
06/16Chinese delegation to meet with Germany's top corporate brass next week
RE
06/16Factbox-DLE companies racing to reshape global lithium production
RE
06/16The Le Mans Classic 2023. BMW Group Classic enters a BMW M1 Group 4 in legendary "Wirts..
AQ
06/16BMW : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
06/16UBS raises target for BMW to 111 euros - 'Neutral'
DP
06/15FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% and Outperforms European -2-
DJ
06/15London Market Insurers' Underperformance Looks -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 147 B 160 B 160 B
Net income 2023 9 982 M 10 905 M 10 905 M
Net cash 2023 21 051 M 22 996 M 22 996 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,94x
Yield 2023 4,57%
Capitalization 71 049 M 77 615 M 77 615 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 111,72 €
Average target price 111,80 €
Spread / Average Target 0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Walter Mertl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG33.99%77 615
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.78%221 605
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.94%88 939
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.82%80 593
FORD MOTOR COMPANY23.99%57 691
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.84%52 769
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer