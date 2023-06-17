Automaker BYD confident of up to ten percent electric market share

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Chinese electric car giant BYD wants to strongly expand its market share in Germany. "We want to have in the medium term already around five to ten percent in the electric segment," said the head of sales for Germany, Lars Pauly. He did not specify a time. He said he was currently busy setting up the sales structures. The end customer business has been running since the beginning of 2023. 165 BYD cars were registered by the end of May, according to the Federal Motor Transport Authority. The total in Germany since the beginning of the year was 1.1 million.

BYD sold 550,000 electric cars worldwide in 2022, including 440,000 in China. This was the first time since 2008 that VW's rival had usurped the Wolfsburg core brand's market leadership in China. According to automotive experts, Chinese manufacturers are leaders in battery technology or autonomous driving. However, there is also skepticism about the chances of the new competitors to gain a foothold in established markets. In 2022 as a whole, the market share of Chinese brands such as Nio or MG Roewe in Germany was 0.9 percent.

In Germany, BYD is primarily targeting price-sensitive customers, explained Pauly, who heads business at BYD importer Hedin Electric Mobility in Stuttgart. The company wants to offer an "accessible electric vehicle" and operate in price segments "where others may not be active in the medium to long term." In terms of sales, he is relying mainly on local dealers. This means that there will also be contacts for after-sales service later on.

Companies like BYD, which started as a battery producer in 1995, have to be taken seriously in the long term in terms of technology alone, Pauly said. "On the other hand, we already have respect for established European brands that have simply built their brand, that have built their sales organization." But the days when Chinese manufacturers embarrassed themselves in safety tests or with poor quality are over, he said./dhu/DP/zb