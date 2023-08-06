BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - There are still too few public charging facilities for drivers of electric vehicles, according to the automotive industry. "To reach the target set, the rate of expansion of the last twelve months would have to be roughly quadrupled," Hildegard Müller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry, told "Der Spiegel." The German government had set a target of increasing the number of publicly accessible charging points to one million by 2030.

According to the industry association, the number is now around 90,000, although the pace of expansion has picked up recently. In recent years, however, the number of e-cars has grown faster than the number of charging points. The energy industry had recently pointed out that the charging capacity of vehicles and charging stations had increased. This means that significantly more vehicles can be charged at a charging station per day than before. The target of one million is "technically outdated"./bf/DP/stw