FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A high since February 2022 beckons for the European automotive sector on the stock market. On Friday, the Stoxx 600 Automobiles & Parts sector index continued the rally that began at the end of October, rising 1.7 per cent to 653 points. Above 661.36 points, the sub-index would have reached its highest level since February 2022.

In a strategic study, analyst Jose Asumendi from the bank JPMorgan once again highlighted the future drivers for manufacturers and suppliers. While growth has been the sole driver of share prices in recent years, cash generation is likely to increasingly take over this role in the future.

Looking at individual stocks, the expert highlighted the shares of Stellantis and BMW in particular. Stellantis is best in class in terms of profitability for electric vehicles. BMW has a balanced strategy for defending profits and market share. Stellantis shares rose by 2.3 percent and reached a high, BMW shares also rose by 2.3 percent./bek/mis