Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BEIJING AUTOSHOW-BMW CHINA'S GOLLER SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH IN CHINA THIS YEAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 11:38pm EDT

BEIJING AUTOSHOW-BMW CHINA'S GOLLER SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS “SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH” IN CHINA THIS YEAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BMW AG
03:04aChina's GAC, BMW expect China sales to grow this year
RE
02:08aBEIJING AUTOSHOW : Demand rebound, EV boom mix with murky outlook
RE
09/25Beijing autoshow-bmw china's goller says company expects single digit growth..
RE
09/25China opens auto show under anti-disease controls
AQ
09/25China opens auto show under anti-disease controls
AQ
09/25VIA Optronics shares slide as much as 35% after lackluster New York debut
RE
09/25VIA Optronics shares slide as much as 35% after lackluster New York debut
RE
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/25BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : SEC fines BMW $18 million for inflating U.S. sales fi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 95 775 M 111 B 111 B
Net income 2020 2 860 M 3 326 M 3 326 M
Net cash 2020 17 409 M 20 246 M 20 246 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 38 181 M 44 361 M 44 405 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 67,44 €
Last Close Price 59,06 €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-19.25%44 361
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.85%183 618
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.36%83 255
DAIMLER AG-10.50%55 436
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-20.77%41 659
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-20.15%39 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group