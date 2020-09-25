BEIJING AUTOSHOW-BMW CHINA'S GOLLER SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS “SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH” IN CHINA THIS YEAR

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 95 775 M 111 B 111 B Net income 2020 2 860 M 3 326 M 3 326 M Net cash 2020 17 409 M 20 246 M 20 246 M P/E ratio 2020 13,5x Yield 2020 2,21% Capitalization 38 181 M 44 361 M 44 405 M EV / Sales 2020 0,22x EV / Sales 2021 0,21x Nbr of Employees 133 778 Free-Float 57,3% Chart BMW AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BMW AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 28 Average target price 67,44 € Last Close Price 59,06 € Spread / Highest target 103% Spread / Average Target 14,2% Spread / Lowest Target -41,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BMW AG -19.25% 44 361 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -8.85% 183 618 VOLKSWAGEN AG -24.36% 83 255 DAIMLER AG -10.50% 55 436 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -20.77% 41 659 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -20.15% 39 828