BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BMW : Anke Schäferkordt, 4 September 2020

09/09/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Subject:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name:

Ms Anke Schäferkordt

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status:

Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment:

Details of issuer

Name:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Address:

Petuelring 130, 80788 München

Country:

Germany

LEI:

YEH5ZCD6E441RHVHD759

Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument:

Type of instrument:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Identification code:

DekaBank BMW Express-Zertifikat Memory 09/2020 (ISIN: DE000DK0FDK4)

b) Nature of the transaction:

Sale

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

612.14

91821.00

d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

91821.00

Price:

612.14

- Seite 1 von 2 -

Tag der Erstellung: 04.09.2020

Auszug aus dem Unternehmensregister

e) Date of the transaction:

02.09.2020

f) Place of the transaction:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XFRA

Further information:

Information about mandatory publication:

Obligatory publication in/about:

pressetext.adhoc, published over Bloomberg, Dow Jones Newswires and Thomson Reuters

Obligatory publication on:

04.09.2020

Language of the document:

English

- Seite 2 von 2 -

Tag der Erstellung: 04.09.2020

Auszug aus dem Unternehmensregister

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:39:08 UTC
