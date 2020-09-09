BMW : Anke Schäferkordt, 4 September 2020

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 95 568 M 112 B 112 B Net income 2020 2 770 M 3 260 M 3 260 M Net cash 2020 17 395 M 20 472 M 20 472 M P/E ratio 2020 14,8x Yield 2020 2,05% Capitalization 40 800 M 48 124 M 48 017 M EV / Sales 2020 0,24x EV / Sales 2021 0,24x Nbr of Employees 133 778 Free-Float 57,3% Chart BMW AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BMW AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 28 Average target price 67,44 € Last Close Price 63,17 € Spread / Highest target 90,0% Spread / Average Target 6,76% Spread / Lowest Target -45,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BMW AG -13.63% 48 124 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -9.06% 185 136 VOLKSWAGEN AG -14.23% 91 899 DAIMLER AG -7.69% 57 511 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -11.53% 46 339 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -12.88% 44 021