BMW : Anke Schäferkordt, 4 September 2020

Subject:
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name:
Ms Anke Schäferkordt
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status:
Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment:
Details of issuer
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Address:
Petuelring 130, 80788 München
Country:
Germany
LEI:
YEH5ZCD6E441RHVHD759
Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument:
Type of instrument:
Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Identification code:
DekaBank BMW Express-Zertifikat Memory 09/2020 (ISIN: DE000DK0FDK4)
b) Nature of the transaction:
Sale
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
612.14
91821.00
d) Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
Price:
e) Date of the transaction:
02.09.2020
f) Place of the transaction:
Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XFRA
Further information:
Information about mandatory publication:
Obligatory publication in/about:
pressetext.adhoc, published over Bloomberg, Dow Jones Newswires and Thomson Reuters
Obligatory publication on:
04.09.2020
Language of the document:
English
Attachments
