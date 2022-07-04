BMW : Around 17,000 people visit BMW Motorrad in Berlin.

Berlin. The 20th edition of the BMW Motorrad Days on 2 and 3 July 2022 was a resounding success. The world's largest BMW Motorrad meet-up was immediately preceded by the Pure&Crafted Festival (1 July). During the whole weekend around 17,000 visitors from all over the world were attracted, creating a unique atmosphere at.



Fans both with and without motorbikes came not only from Germany and neighbouring countries, but from over 40 nations in total. While visitors from Italy and the United Kingdom were well represented as is traditionally the case, the first ever BMW Motorrad Days to be held in Berlin also attracted a number of guests from the Berlin-Brandenburg Region, Poland, Argentina and a few fans even from South Korea, Columbia and South Africa among others



The Pure&Crafted Festival kicked off a great motorbike weekend on Friday (1 July). Initiated by BMW Motorrad, the festival took place for the second time in the Sommergarten at Messe Berlin, delivering the usual mix of hand-crafted music, motorbike culture and new-heritage lifestyle. Acoustic highlights were provided by the band Nothing But Thieves, the rockers of Altin Gün and London's

The Vaccines.



The extensive programme of events of the BMW Motorrad Days on Saturday and Sunday (2 and 3 July) left nothing to be desired. A number of streetbike stunt shows along with trial and FMX shows were integral features, as were the wall-of-death riders at the original Motodrom - the world's longest-standing wall of death show. Customising fans were well catered for with converted motorbikes in the Wheels Area, while motor racing enthusiasts were thrilled to see the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK riders as well as members of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.



In addition, the entire product range was available for tours of the charming surroundings of Berlin and Brandenburg. First-time attempts at motorcycling without a licence were likewise on offer, as were Enduro taster training sessions. Meanwhile, tours of the

BMW Motorrad production plant were a unique highlight for many visitors: it was the first time BMW Motorrad Days guests were able to gain an insight into international motorbike production. In addition to the entire BMW Motorrad product portfolio, there were stands run by over 100 exhibitors at the extensive trade fair and exhibition area. The Kids Area had lots to offer youngsters: numerous exciting games and a specially set up Kids Bike Course ensured enthusiasm among the motorcyclists of tomorrow.



New to the programme was the General Store familiar from Pure&Crafted featuring numerous other exhibitors from the lifestyle sector as well as "The House of Machines" bar with the Marshall Live Music Stage. Speaking of music: the headliners The Darkness created a party atmosphere, while Nestor, Gen and the Degenerates and Gallus really got visitors going.



The BMW Motorrad Days have long been considered a traditional event and occupy a permanent place in every biker's calendar. The event took place for the very first time in Seefeld, Austria in 2001, after which it was held 18 times in succession in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic.



