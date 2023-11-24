BMW : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
November 24, 2023 at 03:23 am EST
Barclays reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is revised downwards from EUR 92.50 to EUR 85.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|93.19 EUR
|-1.00%
|-2.22%
|+11.65%
|09:23am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+11.60%
|65 048 M $
|+54.65%
|246 B $
|-6.01%
|66 543 M $
|-9.05%
|62 035 M $
|+55.34%
|50 525 M $
|-11.78%
|41 070 M $
|-16.47%
|38 482 M $
|+22.38%
|30 627 M $
|+18.11%
|27 604 M $
|+24.51%
|20 667 M $