BMW : Bernstein reaffirms its Neutral rating
Today at 03:37 am
Daniel Roeska from Bernstein retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price continues to be set at EUR 110.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:53:09 2023-08-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|97.93 EUR
|+0.36%
|-0.59%
|+17.35%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.15%
|67 119 M $
|-1.98%
|70 058 M $
|+10.55%
|78 655 M $
|+53.40%
|51 911 M $
|+3.61%
|48 227 M $
|-0.54%
|46 038 M $
|+23.64%
|30 383 M $
|+56.29%
|26 877 M $
|-5.51%
|25 284 M $
|+26.41%
|21 044 M $