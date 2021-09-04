Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMW : Born in Mexico! The first unit of the BMW 2 Series Coupé is produced in San Luis Potosi

09/04/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

+++ New 2 Series Coupé will be produced exclusively in Mexico for the global market. +++ Additional investment of USD$125 million dollars at San Luis Potosí Plant. +++

San Luis Potosi, Mexico- The BMW Group Plant in San Luis Potosi started the production of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. The new high-powered sports compact is the brand's first launch fully executed and put into operation in Mexico.

The San Luis Potosi Plant is the newest within the company's global production network. From its design and construction, the Plant was designed to easily adapt to produce different models. In just two years since the Plant began production, it has enhanced operations to include the manufacture of Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicle and to expand distribution to cover the globe. With an additional investment of $125 million dollars, the facilities were improved to incorporate this second vehicle into its production line.

Harald Gottsche, President and CEO of BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosi commented: 'Two years after starting operations, our Plant integrates a new model to its production line. This has been possible thanks to the great talent of the team in San Luis Potosi. We are proud to be able to exclusively assemble this vehicle in Mexico for the worldwide market. With the new 2 Series Coupé we will show the enormous capacity existing in this country. I am convinced that this will be the first of many other successful launches'.

Milan Nedeljkovic, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for production, said: 'The BMW Group Plant in San Luis Potosi builds on the experience and best practices of the Global Production Network. As the latest addition to the network, it benefits from the latest innovative and highly efficient technologies, which have also contributed to it becoming one of the company's most sustainable production sites. Thanks to its flexible production system and its highly qualified team, we can take Premium vehicles from Mexico to the whole world'.

Born in Mexico for the global market

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé is a vehicle focused on dynamic excellence. Its athletic and sophisticated line was conceived by Jose Casas, a Mexican who is today a senior exterior designer for the BMW Group in Munich.

Once the design stage was completed, the BMW Group Development division in Germany jointly collaborated with Production Planning in San Luis Potosi to prepare the new model for the launch in Mexico.

The Purchasing division also played a fundamental role from the beginning of the project in the selection, development and industrialization of local, regional, and global suppliers.

Direct investment and adaptations to the plant

Part of the additional investment was allocated to the expansion of the existing facilities and the acquisition of additional equipment necessary to assemble the new model. This included the installation of a total of 82 new robots in the Body Shop, while the existing robots required new programming to be able to handle parts with different geometries, and to weld, rivet and bolt them together to combine an intelligent mix of materials (steel, high strength steel and aluminum) resulting in a light, yet highly rigid body that delivers the safety, driving dynamics and efficiency that the brand's customers expect.

Together with the Materials Analysis team, the Paint Shop was involved in the launch of two new specific colors for the BMW 2 Series Coupé; Brooklyn Gray and Thundernight Metallic. The latter is a new BMW Group color, exclusively for the Plant in San Luis Potosi.

Finally, a part of the investment was used to train personnel of the assembly area to work with a shorter body, with only two doors, which requires another approach to those already existing in the production line.

The company has announced that the commercialization of this model is scheduled for later this year in North America and early 2022 in Europe.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 07:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BMW AG
03:02aBMW : Born in Mexico! The first unit of the BMW 2 Series Coupé is produced in Sa..
PU
09/03NEW MICROMOBILITY CONCEPTS FOR INCRE : BMW Group grants licenses to partner comp..
PU
09/03BMW : On the occasion of the IAA motor show, the BMW Group sends out a powerful ..
PU
09/03VOLKSWAGEN : Climate Groups Warn of Legal Action Against German Carmakers, Winte..
MT
09/03BMW : SATELLITE and IFRAME Details BMW Group Keynote IAA Mobility 2021
PU
09/03LG ELECTRONICS : ZKW Group to Expand Plant in Mexico
MT
09/03Climate NGOs in Germany threaten legal action against VW, Daimler, BMW
RE
09/03Climate NGOs in Germany threaten legal action against VW, Daimler, BMW
RE
09/03BMW STRENGTHENS CO-CREATION COMMUNIC : brand and its ambassadors produce content..
PU
09/03NEW MICROMOBILITY CONCEPTS FOR INCRE : BMW Group awards licenses to partner comp..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 110 B 131 B 131 B
Net income 2021 9 677 M 11 500 M 11 500 M
Net cash 2021 20 233 M 24 043 M 24 043 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,30x
Yield 2021 5,27%
Capitalization 51 721 M 61 463 M 61 461 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 79,40 €
Average target price 103,33 €
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG9.93%61 463
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.61%244 411
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.46%152 916
DAIMLER AG21.42%89 623
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED25.00%73 858
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.24%71 062