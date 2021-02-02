Log in
BMW AG

(BMW)
BMW : Buys Aluminum Made With Solar Power From Emirates to Cut CO2

02/02/2021 | 03:50am EST
By Dieter Holger

German luxury car maker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG started buying aluminum made with solar power to stem the growth of carbon-dioxide emissions in its supply chain.

The Munich-based company said Tuesday that it inked a "triple-digit million-euro" deal with Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC to source 43,000 metric tons of the lower-emission metal in 2021 using energy from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the desert outside Dubai. That amount will supply nearly half the yearly needs for the company's light metal foundry in Landshut, Germany, where BMW makes body and drive-train parts for its four car brands.

Solar-powered aluminum can cut 2.5 million metric tons of CO2 emissions over the next ten years, or around 3% of BMW's CO2 target for its supplier network, the company said. BMW Group, which includes Mini and Rolls-Royce cars, has pledged to cut 20% of CO2 emissions in its supply chain by 2030, compared with 2019 levels.

Without action, BMW said that its CO2 emissions per vehicle are set to increase by more than a third by 2030. "The company not only wants to stop this trend, but also reverse it," it said. BMW aims for a 20% CO2 reduction per vehicle by 2030.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-21 0350ET

Financials
Sales 2020 98 403 M 119 B 119 B
Net income 2020 3 727 M 4 501 M 4 501 M
Net cash 2020 16 520 M 19 950 M 19 950 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 45 110 M 54 500 M 54 475 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 79,13 €
Last Close Price 69,88 €
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-3.25%54 500
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.33%194 363
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.56%100 907
DAIMLER AG1.04%75 472
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.70%73 727
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-7.71%47 284
