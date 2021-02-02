BMW : Buys Aluminum Made With Solar Power From Emirates to Cut CO2

By Dieter Holger

German luxury car maker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG started buying aluminum made with solar power to stem the growth of carbon-dioxide emissions in its supply chain.

The Munich-based company said Tuesday that it inked a "triple-digit million-euro" deal with Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC to source 43,000 metric tons of the lower-emission metal in 2021 using energy from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the desert outside Dubai. That amount will supply nearly half the yearly needs for the company's light metal foundry in Landshut, Germany, where BMW makes body and drive-train parts for its four car brands.

Solar-powered aluminum can cut 2.5 million metric tons of CO2 emissions over the next ten years, or around 3% of BMW's CO2 target for its supplier network, the company said. BMW Group, which includes Mini and Rolls-Royce cars, has pledged to cut 20% of CO2 emissions in its supply chain by 2030, compared with 2019 levels.

Without action, BMW said that its CO2 emissions per vehicle are set to increase by more than a third by 2030. "The company not only wants to stop this trend, but also reverse it," it said. BMW aims for a 20% CO2 reduction per vehicle by 2030.

