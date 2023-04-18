Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:44 2023-04-17 am EDT
103.20 EUR   -0.46%
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher Amid Focus on Earnings, Fed Rates
DJ
12:14aVolkswagen, BMW, Nissan, Others No Longer Eligible for US Tax Credits
MT
12:05aBMW expects slight growth in China sales this year
RE
BMW CHAIRMAN: EXPECTS A SLIGHT GROWTH IN CHINA SALES FOR BMW THI…

04/18/2023 | 12:05am EDT
BMW CHAIRMAN: EXPECTS A SLIGHT GROWTH IN CHINA SALES FOR BMW THIS YEAR


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
Financials
Sales 2023 147 B 160 B 160 B
Net income 2023 9 484 M 10 356 M 10 356 M
Net cash 2023 20 678 M 22 579 M 22 579 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,05x
Yield 2023 4,63%
Capitalization 66 074 M 72 149 M 72 149 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 103,20 €
Average target price 106,51 €
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG23.77%73 002
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.25%183 444
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.67%82 795
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.69%79 849
FORD MOTOR COMPANY7.65%50 080
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.53%48 101
