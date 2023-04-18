BMW CHAIRMAN: EXPECTS A SLIGHT GROWTH IN CHINA SALES FOR BMW THI…

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 147 B 160 B 160 B Net income 2023 9 484 M 10 356 M 10 356 M Net cash 2023 20 678 M 22 579 M 22 579 M P/E ratio 2023 7,05x Yield 2023 4,63% Capitalization 66 074 M 72 149 M 72 149 M EV / Sales 2023 0,31x EV / Sales 2024 0,29x Nbr of Employees 149 475 Free-Float 57,2% Chart BMW AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BMW AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 103,20 € Average target price 106,51 € Spread / Average Target 3,21% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BMW AG 23.77% 73 002 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.25% 183 444 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 14.67% 82 795 VOLKSWAGEN AG 9.69% 79 849 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 7.65% 50 080 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.53% 48 101