    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
09/30/2022
69.20 EUR   +0.10%
BMW : Change in BMW Group Corporate and Governmental Affairs management team

09/30/2022 | 07:04am EDT
Munich.

The BMW Group has appointed a new manager to head the main department Communication Human Resources, Production, Purchasing, Sustainability, effective 1 October. Alexander Bilgeri (48) takes over from Christine Schröpfer, who will return to Human Resources. In this role, Bilgeri will report to Maximilian Schöberl, Chief Representative of BMW AG and head of Corporate and Governmental Affairs.

Alexander Bilgeri has extensive managerial experience and has already held a number of key management positions within BMW Group Corporate Communications. In this new function, Bilgeri and his team will support the Board divisions Production, Human Resources and Real Estate, as well as Purchasing and Supplier Network. His responsibilities will include communications on sustainability and BMW iFACTORY, strategy for the automotive production of the future and the German plants. Maximilian Schöberl: "Alexander Bilgeri is an experienced communications expert, who combines strategic thinking with operational implementation. I am confident he will continue to move integrated communications for human resources, production, purchasing and sustainability forwards - because these are precisely the topics that will determine society's perception and acceptance of the company."

From 2016 to 2019, Bilgeri successfully reorganised product communications and launched highlight projects like the BMW Vision iNEXT World Tour. In recent years, he established the BMW Group Corporate Media House and positioned the company in social networks to appeal to relevant target groups. In conjunction with Marketing and Brand Communications, Bilgeri was also able to establish effective orchestration in the areas brand campaign, brand experience, brand content, brand protection and public relations, and also set up a joint agency.

If you have any questions, please contact:

BMW Group Corporate Communications

Angela Konert, BMW Group, spokesperson Human Resources

Telephone: +49 89 382-50591

Email: Angela.Konert@bmwgroup.com

Bernd Eckstein, head of Communications Human Resources, Working Environment, Real Estate, Corporate Citizenship

Telephone: +49 89 382- 59490

Email: Bernd.Eckstein@bmwgroup.com

Media website: www.press.bmwgroup.com

Email: presse@bmw.de

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites around the world; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2021, the BMW Group sold over 2.5 million passenger vehicles and more than 194,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2021 was € 16.1 billion on revenues amounting to € 111.2 billion. As of 31 December 2021, the BMW Group had a workforce of 118,909 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set its course for the future early on and is making sustainability and resource efficiency the focus of the company's strategic direction - from the supply chain, through production, to the end of the use phase, for all its products.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group/

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 11:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
