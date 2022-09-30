BMW : Change in BMW Group Corporate and Governmental Affairs management team

Munich.

The BMW Group has appointed a new manager to head the main department Communication Human Resources, Production, Purchasing, Sustainability, effective 1 October. Alexander Bilgeri (48) takes over from Christine Schröpfer, who will return to Human Resources. In this role, Bilgeri will report to Maximilian Schöberl, Chief Representative of BMW AG and head of Corporate and Governmental Affairs.

Alexander Bilgeri has extensive managerial experience and has already held a number of key management positions within BMW Group Corporate Communications. In this new function, Bilgeri and his team will support the Board divisions Production, Human Resources and Real Estate, as well as Purchasing and Supplier Network. His responsibilities will include communications on sustainability and BMW iFACTORY, strategy for the automotive production of the future and the German plants. Maximilian Schöberl: "Alexander Bilgeri is an experienced communications expert, who combines strategic thinking with operational implementation. I am confident he will continue to move integrated communications for human resources, production, purchasing and sustainability forwards - because these are precisely the topics that will determine society's perception and acceptance of the company."

From 2016 to 2019, Bilgeri successfully reorganised product communications and launched highlight projects like the BMW Vision iNEXT World Tour. In recent years, he established the BMW Group Corporate Media House and positioned the company in social networks to appeal to relevant target groups. In conjunction with Marketing and Brand Communications, Bilgeri was also able to establish effective orchestration in the areas brand campaign, brand experience, brand content, brand protection and public relations, and also set up a joint agency.

