BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BMW : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating

12/15/2020 | 04:12pm EST
Michael Punzet from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 96 856 M 118 B 118 B
Net income 2020 3 482 M 4 232 M 4 232 M
Net cash 2020 16 224 M 19 720 M 19 720 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 2,36%
Capitalization 46 377 M 56 379 M 56 372 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 76,36 €
Last Close Price 71,91 €
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-1.68%56 290
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.48%213 701
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.95%90 295
DAIMLER AG14.18%73 197
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.72%59 571
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-1.23%50 437
