BMW : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 96 856 M 118 B 118 B Net income 2020 3 482 M 4 232 M 4 232 M Net cash 2020 16 224 M 19 720 M 19 720 M P/E ratio 2020 13,7x Yield 2020 2,36% Capitalization 46 377 M 56 379 M 56 372 M EV / Sales 2020 0,31x EV / Sales 2021 0,28x Nbr of Employees 133 778 Free-Float 57,3% Technical analysis trends BMW AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 76,36 € Last Close Price 71,91 € Spread / Highest target 68,3% Spread / Average Target 6,19% Spread / Lowest Target -16,6% Managers Name Title Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BMW AG -1.68% 56 290 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.48% 213 701 VOLKSWAGEN AG -14.95% 90 295 DAIMLER AG 14.18% 73 197 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 13.72% 59 571 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.23% 50 437