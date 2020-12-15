Log in
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
BMW AG
BMW
DE0005190003
BMW AG
(BMW)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
12/15 03:58:00 pm
73.85
EUR
+2.70%
04:12p
BMW
: DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
12:09p
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
: BMW International Open 2021 to take place from 23rd to 27th June.
AQ
04:15a
BMW
: CV of Alexander Buresch, Senior Vice President BMW Group IT
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
BMW : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
12/15/2020 | 04:12pm EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Michael Punzet from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
All news about BMW AG
04:12p
BMW
: DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
12:09p
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
: BMW International Open 2021 to take place from 23rd t..
AQ
04:15a
BMW
: CV of Alexander Buresch, Senior Vice President BMW Group IT
PU
12/14
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
: Longtime coworkers killed by BMW slamming through red..
AQ
12/14
Germany's Daimler to produce fully electric compact SUV in Hungary
RE
12/13
NO DISTANCE IS TOO FAR, NO SNOW IS T
: Road trip with the MINI Cooper S Countrym..
PU
12/13
BMW
: Victory at the season finale propels Augusto Farfus and Nick Catsburg to t..
PU
12/13
SCHNITZER MOTORSPORT AND BMW
: review of half a century of shared motorsport his..
PU
12/11
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
: Sam and Dan take top spots for personalised registrat..
AQ
12/11
SoftBank-backed sensor maker Innoviz to go public in SPAC deal with $1.4 bill..
RE
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
96 856 M
118 B
118 B
Net income 2020
3 482 M
4 232 M
4 232 M
Net cash 2020
16 224 M
19 720 M
19 720 M
P/E ratio 2020
13,7x
Yield 2020
2,36%
Capitalization
46 377 M
56 379 M
56 372 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,31x
EV / Sales 2021
0,28x
Nbr of Employees
133 778
Free-Float
57,3%
More Financials
Chart BMW AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
76,36 €
Last Close Price
71,91 €
Spread / Highest target
68,3%
Spread / Average Target
6,19%
Spread / Lowest Target
-16,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Oliver Zipse
Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter
Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG
-1.68%
56 290
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
2.48%
213 701
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-14.95%
90 295
DAIMLER AG
14.18%
73 197
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
13.72%
59 571
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
-1.23%
50 437
More Results
