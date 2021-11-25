Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/25 07:08:44 am
91.565 EUR   -1.00%
07:00aBMW : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:19aQUOTES-Business responds to German coalition deal
RE
02:26aQUOTES-Business responds to German coalition deal
RE
BMW : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

11/25/2021 | 07:00am EST
DZ Bank analyst Michael Punzet maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 124 B 124 B
Net income 2021 11 092 M 12 443 M 12 443 M
Net cash 2021 20 223 M 22 686 M 22 686 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,41x
Yield 2021 5,62%
Capitalization 60 077 M 67 253 M 67 395 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 92,49 €
Average target price 109,16 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG28.05%67 253
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION33.50%255 026
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.10%128 784
DAIMLER AG52.92%105 834
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY49.35%90 291
FORD MOTOR COMPANY130.38%80 924