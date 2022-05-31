BMW : Dr Thomas Wittig, 30 May 2022
Subject:
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name:
Dr Thomas Wittig
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification/ Amendment:
Details of issuer
Name:
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Address:
Petuelring 130, 80788 München
Country:
Germany
LEI:
YEH5ZCD6E441RHVHD759
Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument:
Type of instrument:
Share
Identification code:
DE0005190003
b) Nature of the transaction:
Purchase, Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
80.13483 EUR
138,953.80 EUR
d) Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
138,953.80 EUR
Price:
80.13483 EUR
e) Date of the transaction:
27.05.2022
f) Place of the transaction:
Outside a trading venue
Further information:
Information about mandatory publication:
Obligatory publication in/about:
pressetext.adhoc, published over Bloomberg, Dow Jones Newswires and Thomson Reuters
Obligatory publication on:
30.05.2022
Language of the document:
English
