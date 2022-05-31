BMW : Dr Thomas Wittig, 30 May 2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 129 B 139 B 139 B Net income 2022 14 085 M 15 186 M 15 186 M Net cash 2022 23 871 M 25 737 M 25 737 M P/E ratio 2022 3,85x Yield 2022 8,27% Capitalization 53 479 M 57 659 M 57 659 M EV / Sales 2022 0,23x EV / Sales 2023 0,20x Nbr of Employees 118 909 Free-Float 57,5% Chart BMW AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BMW AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Last Close Price 81,48 € Average target price 106,28 € Spread / Average Target 30,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BMW AG -7.92% 57 659 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.00% 229 093 VOLKSWAGEN AG -13.25% 99 546 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -1.95% 76 440 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -34.21% 56 244 FORD MOTOR COMPANY -34.38% 54 789