  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/31 11:06:25 am EDT
80.62 EUR   -1.06%
10:42aBMW : Dr Thomas Wittig, 30 May 2022
PU
10:41aBMW : model update measures as of summer 2022.
PU
09:13aHIGHLIGHT IN THE ARDENNES : home race for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team at the 24H SPA EWC Motos.
PU
BMW : Dr Thomas Wittig, 30 May 2022

05/31/2022 | 10:42am EDT
Subject:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name:

Dr Thomas Wittig

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification/ Amendment:

Details of issuer

Name:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Address:

Petuelring 130, 80788 München

Country:

Germany

LEI:

YEH5ZCD6E441RHVHD759

Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument:

Type of instrument:

Share

Identification code:

DE0005190003

b) Nature of the transaction:

Purchase, Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

80.13483 EUR

138,953.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

138,953.80 EUR

Price:

80.13483 EUR

- Seite 1 von 2 -

Tag der Erstellung : 30.05.2022

Auszug aus dem Unternehmensregister

e) Date of the transaction:

27.05.2022

f) Place of the transaction:

Outside a trading venue

Further information:

Information about mandatory publication:

Obligatory publication in/about:

pressetext.adhoc, published over Bloomberg, Dow Jones Newswires and Thomson Reuters

Obligatory publication on:

30.05.2022

Language of the document:

English

- Seite 2 von 2 -

Tag der Erstellung : 30.05.2022

Auszug aus dem Unternehmensregister

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 14:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 139 B 139 B
Net income 2022 14 085 M 15 186 M 15 186 M
Net cash 2022 23 871 M 25 737 M 25 737 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,85x
Yield 2022 8,27%
Capitalization 53 479 M 57 659 M 57 659 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 81,48 €
Average target price 106,28 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-7.92%57 659
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.00%229 093
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.25%99 546
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-1.95%76 440
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.21%56 244
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-34.38%54 789