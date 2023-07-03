BMW : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
Today at 07:25 am
JP Morgan's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 105.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07:53:38 2023-07-03 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|112.43 EUR
|-0.08%
|+2.95%
|+34.88%
|01:25pm
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-03
|112.42 €
|-0.08%
|197 318
|2023-06-30
|112.52 €
|+1.33%
|1,442,529
|2023-06-29
|111.04 €
|+1.06%
|786,284
|2023-06-28
|109.88 €
|+1.68%
|734,547
|2023-06-27
|108.06 €
|-1.08%
|922,281
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+34.97%
|78 208 M $
|+6.65%
|76 932 M $
|+20.77%
|86 042 M $
|+30.09%
|60 532 M $
|+14.63%
|53 603 M $
|+46.31%
|49 698 M $
|+36.75%
|32 620 M $
|+53.44%
|26 035 M $
|-5.12%
|23 946 M $
|+17.51%
|19 705 M $