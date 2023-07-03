Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW AG) specializes in the design, construction and marketing of luxury cars. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - vehicle sales (69.4%): 2,521,514 units sold in 2021, under the following brands: BMW (2,213,790), MINI (302,138) and Rolls-Royce (5,586); - sale financing services (28.1%); - motorcycle sales (2.5%): motorcycles with 650-1200 cm3 displacement (194,261 units sold under the BMW brand). At the end of 2021, the group had 31 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (12.8%), Europe (29,6%), China (22.8%), Asia (9.8%), the United States (19.3%), Americas (3.4%) and other (2.3%).