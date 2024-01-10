Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG :
* BMW GROUP’S MUNICH PLANT TO PRODUCE EXCLUSIVELY ALL-ELECTRIC MODELS FROM THE END OF 2027 - STATEMENT
* BMW - INVESTING €650 MILLION IN THE MUNICH PLANT Further company coverage:
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|100.79 EUR
|-0.03%
|+1.16%
|-0.12%
|02:06pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.06%
|69 798 M $
|+5.96%
|252 B $
|+1.01%
|72 806 M $
|+1.59%
|65 003 M $
|+4.60%
|51 268 M $
|+1.73%
|50 041 M $
|-2.87%
|47 395 M $
|+2.40%
|35 221 M $
|-8.80%
|30 349 M $
|-11.54%
|22 586 M $