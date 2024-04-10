Munich. The BMW Group will continue its consistent ramp up of electromobility in 2024 with attractive product offerings, despite a volatile market environment. The company delivered a total of 82,700 fully-electric BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers worldwide in the first three months of the year. This represents year-on-year BEV growth of over 27.9% for the BMW Group. The increase in sales of fully-electric vehicles benefitted from a balanced performance across all major regions of the world.

"The BMW Group is continuing on its BEV growth path. With the delivery of its one-millionth fully-electric vehicle since the market launch of the BMW i3, we have reached an important milestone that confirms the attractiveness of our product portfolio," said Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales. Alongside fully-electric models, vehicles with highly-efficient combustion engines and plug-in hybrid technology remain important components of BMW Group's drive train portfolio. "By providing a choice of drive train technologies and thanks to our high level of flexibility, the BMW Group is well-positioned to meet changing customer requirements. This strategy is now proving particularly effective in a dynamic market environment," continued Jochen Goller.

The BMW Group delivered 594,671 vehicles to customers in the first quarter of this year (+1.1%). The company achieved strong growth in Europe, in particular, in the first three months. With 227,784 BMW and MINI vehicles delivered to customers there, the BMW Group reported an increase of +5.5% over the same period of 2023. In addition to significant BEV growth, the BMW Group also recorded a significant year-on-year increase in sales of models in the high-end premium segment, in the first quarter (+21,6%). Most notably, the BMW 7 Series saw double-digit growth worldwide in the period from January to March, compared to the previous year.

The BMW Group anticipates a slight increase in deliveries in the Automotive Segment in 2024. Fully-electric vehicles and models from the high-end premium segment will be among the main growth drivers in 2024. In both of these segments, the BMW Group expects to see significant double-digit growth this year.

Strong BEV growth for BMW brand

In the first quarter of 2024, the BMW brand sold 531,039 units worldwide - an increase of +2.5%, compared to the same period of last year. The brand reported particularly strong growth in BEVs. Between January and March, 78,691 fully-electric BMW vehicles were delivered to customers worldwide - an increase of +40.6% compared to the prior year.

Among the brand's fully-electric vehicles, the BMW i4, BMW iX3*, BMW iX1, BMW iX and BMW i7 were particularly in demand. The BMW Group is also receiving positive customer feedback on the new BMW iX2, which was released onto the market in March. The newly introduced BMW 5 Series, with four drive train variants, including the fully-electric BMW i5, are proving especially popular.

Customer demand for emotional BMW M products still high

BMW M once again increased its sales from the all-time high posted in the first quarter of last year and continued its growth story in the YTD March 2024. With a total of 48,110 vehicles sold, sales were up +3,6% on the same period of the previous year. This strong quarterly result was largely driven by the continuing popularity of the high-performance models BMW M2*, M3 Sedan, M3 Touring* and the BMW XM, as well as the newly launched Performance derivatives BMW X1 M35i*, M760e*, i7 M70* and i5 M60*.

BMW M GmbH is therefore looking forward with confidence to the rest of 2024 and plans to further expand its range of electrified vehicles, as it continues to strengthen its leading position in the high-performance segment and performance electromobility.

Preparations for New MINI Family continue at full steam

In the first three months of 2024, 62,107 customers chose to buy a MINI. The United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, China, South Africa, South Korea and Latin America were among the countries reporting sales growth. Preparations for the market introduction of the New MINI Family continue at full steam. Late February saw the launch of the new MINI Countryman*, which is produced in Leipzig and will be available with an internal combustion engine and as an electric model. In the coming months, the MINI Cooper will be released onto the market as a fully-electric model and also with a combustion engine. Another crossover model, the new MINI Aceman*, will celebrate its world premiere in April 2024.

Demand for Rolls-Royce motor cars remains solid around the world

In line with the marque's plans, 1,525 (-7,0%) Rolls-Royce motor cars were delivered to clients globally in the first quarter. The first three months of the year saw a number of spectacular and elaborate Bespoke creations, as well as delivery of Arcadia*, the third coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Droptail.

BMW Motorrad reports best month ever in March

Thanks to continuing high demand, BMW Motorrad was able to deliver 46,434 motorcycles and scooters to customers in the first quarter of 2024. Although this puts BMW Motorrad 3,1% below its all-time high for the first quarter of last year, with more than 24,000 units sold in the month of March, it recorded the highest new monthly sales in the brand's history. Building on this momentum, BMW Motorrad is full of confidence for the coming months, with the upcoming market launches of further attractive models. The brand's powerful line-up, with successful products that shape their segments, paired with the market introduction of popular new models, such as the impressive new F 900 GS, is winning over customers worldwide.

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

In the US, a total of 90,844 BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers between January and March 2024. This represents an increase of +1.2%.

In Europe, sales of BMW and MINI totalled 227,784 units for the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of +5.5%.

In Germany, 61,976 BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered during this period. This represents an increase of +7.6%.

In China, the BMW Group sold 187,452 BMW and MINI vehicles in the first three months of this year (-3.8%).

BMW Group sales in Q1/YTD March 2024 at a glance

1st quarter 2024 Compared with previous year % YTD March 2024 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 594,671 +1.1% 594,671 +1.1% BMW 531,039 +2.5% 531,039 +2.5% - BMW M GmbH 48,110 +3.6% 48,110 +3.6% MINI 62,107 -9.4% 62,107 -9.4% BMW Group electrified1 122,616 +11.0% 122,616 +11.0% BMW Group BEV 82,700 +27.9% 82,700 +27.9% Rolls-Royce 1,525 -7.0% 1,525 -7.0% BMW Motorrad 46,434 -3.1% 46,434 -3.1%

1BEVs and PHEVs

1st quarter 2024 Compared with previous year % YTD March 2024 Compared with previous year % Europe 227,784 +5.5% 227,784 +5.5% Germany2 61,976 +7.6% 61,976 +7.6% Asia 244,026 -2.8% 244,026 -2.8% China 187,452 -3.8% 187,452 -3.8% Americas 108,484 +1.0% 108,484 +1.0% USA 90,844 +1.2% 90,844 +1.2%

2Provisional registration figures

The delivery figures reported in this press release are provisional and may change up until the BMW Group Report 2024 is published. Notes on how delivery figures are prepared can be found in the BMW Group Report 2023 on p. 330.

Die BMW Group

Die BMW Group ist mit ihren Marken BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce und BMW Motorrad der weltweit führende Premium-Hersteller von Automobilen und Motorrädern und Anbieter von Premium-Finanz- und Mobilitätsdienstleistungen. Das BMW Group Produktionsnetzwerk umfasst über 30 Produktions­standorte weltweit; das Unternehmen verfügt über ein globales Vertriebsnetzwerk mit Vertretungen in über 140 Ländern.

Im Jahr 2023 erzielte die BMW Group einen weltweiten Absatz von über 2,55 Mio. Automobilen und über 209.000 Motorrädern. Das Ergebnis vor Steuern im Geschäftsjahr 2023 belief sich auf 17,1 Mrd. €, der Umsatz auf 155,5 Mrd. €. Zum 31. Dezember 2023 beschäftigte das Unternehmen weltweit 154.950 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter.

Seit jeher sind langfristiges Denken und verantwortungsvolles Handeln die Grundlage des wirtschaftlichen Erfolges der BMW Group. Das Unternehmen hat frühzeitig die Weichen für die Zukunft gestellt und rückt Nachhaltigkeit und Ressourcenschonung konsequent ins Zentrum seiner Ausrichtung, von der Lieferkette über die Produktion bis zum Ende der Nutzungsphase aller Produkte.

