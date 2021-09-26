Log in
BMW : Guye Adla and Gotytom Gebreslase win the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON on the 10th anniversary of BMW as title partner.

09/26/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
  • Guye Adola (ETI) completes the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON in a time of 2:05.45 hours.
  • Gotytom Gebreslase (ETI) wins the women's race in 2:20.09 hours.
  • BMW BERLIN-MARATHON returns to the streets of the German capital as the world's largest marathon since the start of the pandemic.
  • Title and automobile partner provides 55 vehicles - led by the zero-emission "Official Lead Car", the BMW i4*.

After long months of not being able to be held, the fastest 42 kilometres on the international running calendar can finally get underway for the 47th time in the German capital. Ethiopians Adola and Gebreslase triumphed at the tenth staging of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON with BMW as title partner. Bernhard Kuhnt, BMW Group Senior Vice President Market Germany, and BMW Brand Ambassador Lena Gercke gave the starting signal for the 25, 000 athletes, including 200 employees of the BMW Group.

"Congratulations to Guye Adola and Gotytom Gebreslase on their outstanding performances - but also to the entire running community, who were finally able to take on and conquer the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON again. We are also delighted that we could all celebrate the 10th anniversary of BMW as title partner together," said Bernhard Kuhnt, BMW Group Senior Vice President Market Germany. "We would like to thank the many volunteers, as well as our partner SCC EVENTS for once again organising an outstanding sporting event and developing an excellent hygiene concept to ensure the safety and health of all involved."

Thirty-year-old Adola, who was runner-up in Berlin four years ago, took victory ahead of Kenya's Bethwel Yegon, who crossed the finish line at the Brandenburg Gate after 2:06.14 hours of running. There was disappointment for Kenenisa Bekele. The Ethiopian superstar had to settle for third place (2:06.47) after a failed attempt to break the world record of Eliud Kipchoge (KEN), who set a stunning time of 2:01.39 hours at the 2018 BMW BERIN-MARATHON. In late-summer weather, with temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius in the latter stages of the elite race, there was no chance of a new record this time.

It was a top-class debut from Gotytom Gebreslase, who surprised the favourites to take victory in a time of 2:20.09 hours. This is the third-fastest time in the world this year. Second place went to Hiwot Gebrekidan in 2:21.23, followed by Helen Tola (2:23.05) who crossed the finish line third to make it an all-Ethiopian top three.

The innovative and successful efforts of the BMW Group to implement the mobility of the future were again a leading feature of this year's BMW BERLIN-MARATHON. The full range of all-electric models from the BMW Group were involved as lead cars and safety cars: the technology flagship BMW iX*, the first all-electric BMW i4 Gran Coupé*, the Sports Activity Vehicle BMW iX3* and the BMW i3s*, whose predecessors have been on the market since 2013.

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 17:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 110 B 129 B 129 B
Net income 2021 9 711 M 11 381 M 11 381 M
Net cash 2021 17 800 M 20 862 M 20 862 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,43x
Yield 2021 5,26%
Capitalization 52 890 M 61 932 M 61 987 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 81,59 €
Average target price 102,83 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG12.96%61 932
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.93%252 924
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.25%137 986
DAIMLER AG28.53%93 053
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY25.43%75 824
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED9.96%63 275