BMW : Guye Adla and Gotytom Gebreslase win the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON on the 10th anniversary of BMW as title partner.

Guye Adola (ETI) completes the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON in a time of 2:05.45 hours.

Gotytom Gebreslase (ETI) wins the women's race in 2:20.09 hours.

BMW BERLIN-MARATHON returns to the streets of the German capital as the world's largest marathon since the start of the pandemic.

Title and automobile partner provides 55 vehicles - led by the zero-emission "Official Lead Car", the BMW i4*.

After long months of not being able to be held, the fastest 42 kilometres on the international running calendar can finally get underway for the 47th time in the German capital. Ethiopians Adola and Gebreslase triumphed at the tenth staging of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON with BMW as title partner. Bernhard Kuhnt, BMW Group Senior Vice President Market Germany, and BMW Brand Ambassador Lena Gercke gave the starting signal for the 25, 000 athletes, including 200 employees of the BMW Group.

"Congratulations to Guye Adola and Gotytom Gebreslase on their outstanding performances - but also to the entire running community, who were finally able to take on and conquer the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON again. We are also delighted that we could all celebrate the 10th anniversary of BMW as title partner together," said Bernhard Kuhnt, BMW Group Senior Vice President Market Germany. "We would like to thank the many volunteers, as well as our partner SCC EVENTS for once again organising an outstanding sporting event and developing an excellent hygiene concept to ensure the safety and health of all involved."

Thirty-year-old Adola, who was runner-up in Berlin four years ago, took victory ahead of Kenya's Bethwel Yegon, who crossed the finish line at the Brandenburg Gate after 2:06.14 hours of running. There was disappointment for Kenenisa Bekele. The Ethiopian superstar had to settle for third place (2:06.47) after a failed attempt to break the world record of Eliud Kipchoge (KEN), who set a stunning time of 2:01.39 hours at the 2018 BMW BERIN-MARATHON. In late-summer weather, with temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius in the latter stages of the elite race, there was no chance of a new record this time.

It was a top-class debut from Gotytom Gebreslase, who surprised the favourites to take victory in a time of 2:20.09 hours. This is the third-fastest time in the world this year. Second place went to Hiwot Gebrekidan in 2:21.23, followed by Helen Tola (2:23.05) who crossed the finish line third to make it an all-Ethiopian top three.

The innovative and successful efforts of the BMW Group to implement the mobility of the future were again a leading feature of this year's BMW BERLIN-MARATHON. The full range of all-electric models from the BMW Group were involved as lead cars and safety cars: the technology flagship BMW iX*, the first all-electric BMW i4 Gran Coupé*, the Sports Activity Vehicle BMW iX3* and the BMW i3s*, whose predecessors have been on the market since 2013.