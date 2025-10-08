HSBC maintains its Hold rating on the stock and adjusts its target price to €83 (from €84).



The analyst estimates that in Q3 its automotive EBIT margin should be in a revised range of 5% to 6% for FY 2025, implying a seasonally weak margin in Q4.



This reduction is made to take into account the 25 bp increase in customs duties and Chinese dealer compensation.



HSBC believes that China's weakness should come as no surprise to investors, but the extent of the reduction in free cash flow forecasts for the automotive sector raises some questions.



We have reduced 2025e operating profit (BOP) by 3% and automotive free cash flow (FCF) by 34%, HSBC said.