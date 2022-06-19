BMW International Open 2022: Tournament overview.

+++ International stars and many top German pros teeing off +++ BMW exhibition with focus on new BMW i7 +++ Attendees can win BMW iX for six months +++ Digital services +++ Extensive live coverage +++

Munich. From 22nd to 26th June 2022 at Golfclub München Eichenried, the BMW International Open will finally be played in front of a full house again. This year, tournament organiser BMW has once again planned a fantastic sporting and event experience for spectators at the site as well as for all golf fans unable to attend. The following contains a summary of everything you need to know about BMW International Open 2022.

33rd edition & BMW Group anniversaries.

BMW has organised the BMW International Open since 1989. No other DP World Tour tournament has been held under the same name and with the same partner for as long. The BMW International Open was also BMW's first involvement in professional golf. The 33rd edition in Munich, the headquarters of the BMW Group, coincides with two anniversaries: The main BMW plant is turning 100, while the iconic BMW building will be 50.

Prize money.

2 million euros, with 333,330 euros going to the winner.

Hole-in-One Award.

The prize for the first ace on the 17th hole (par 3): the all-electric BMW i7. As the first full luxury saloon with 100% electric drive in the world, the BMW i7 brings innovative driving pleasure to the road with a range of more than 600 kilometres.

Top players in the field.

Billy Horschel (USA), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Martin Kaymer (GER), Sergio García (ESP), Thomas Pieters (BEL), Pablo Larrazábal (ESP), Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT), Matti Schmid (GER).

Former BMW International Open winners in the field.

Thomas Bjørn (DEN, 2000 & 2002), David Howell (ENG, 2005), Martin Kaymer (2008), David Horsey (ENG, 2010), Pablo Larrazábal (2011 & 2015), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR, 2014), Andrés Romero (ARG, 2017), Andrea Pavan (ITA, 2019).

German players in the field.

Martin Kaymer, Matti Schmid, Max Kieffer, Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul, Marcel Schneider, Alexander Knappe, Max Schmitt, Freddy Schott, Michael Hirmer, Max Herrmann, Philipp Mejow, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Hurly Long, Sebastian Heisele, Anton Albers (AM) and Jonas Baumgartner (AM).

Pro-Am tournament.

The Pro-Am tournament is taking place on Wednesday, when several well-known athletes from other sporting disciplines and VIPs will reach for the golf clubs. The morning round will start at 8:00 a.m. and the afternoon round will start at 13:30 p.m. Admission is free, but spectators must present a personalised ticket at the entrance. This ticket is easy to order for free at www.bmw-golfsport.com/tickets.

Tournament Village.

This year's "place to be" is the event tent with the BMW i exhibition, which focuses on the all-electric flagships BMW iX and BMW i4. There will also be a bar featuring a DJ in the evenings from Thursday to Sunday for a chilled out end to an exciting day of golf.

The BMW exhibition will also allow visitors to experience the BMW X7 and the BMW 8 series, whose exterior design has been given an exciting facelift. The Hole-in-One car of the BMW International Open 2022, the BMW i7, will also be on display in an exclusive showroom.

BMW Golfsport Challenge: BMW iX as the main prize.

In this interesting - and rewarding - challenge, attendees have a minute to hit as many balls as possible onto a green at a distance of around 80 metres way. Whoever has hit the ball that ends up closest to the hole by the end of the day will win a set of tyres from tournament partner Goodyear. There will also be other prizes up for grabs supplied by tournament partner Callaway. And that isn't all; as for the pros, there is also a Hole-in-One Award for the fans: The first ace of the tournament weekend will be rewarded with a BMW iX, which the winner will have free use of for six months.

NTT data wall.

In addition to live images from the course, the central video wall in the Tournament Village will display extensive live statistics on the player currently on the screen, in collaboration with tournament partner NTT Data. This will make for a golfing experience of unparalleled depth.

Digital experience.

Golf fans can head to www.bmw-golfsport.com for a free multimedia offering that is as worthwhile for spectators on site as it is for fans following the tournament from afar. The highlights include a detailed livestream, live leader board, exciting live statistics and an interactive player locator. There will also be informative, entertaining content on the BMW International Open. BMW Golfsport will also be following the tournament on their social media channels, with varied content, exclusive productions and everything you need to know.

Getting there by public transport - free bus shuttle service.

A free bus shuttle service will be available from the S-Bahn station Ismaning between 07:00 and 20:00 on Thursday to Sunday of the tournament. Buses will be operating as a regular, non-stop shuttle service. However, there are no parking spaces at Ismaning train station, this service is only available to people using the S-Bahn. Meaning a valid S-Bahn ticket is required to make use of the bus.

Getting there by car.

You can reach the car parks for the BMW International Open by taking the Garching-Süd exit on the A9 motorway (Munich-Nuremberg). First follow the B 471 trunk road towards Ismaning and then continue on the B 388 towards Erding. Always follow the signposts at the event venue.

Address for navigation systems.

Goldacher Straße, 85452 Moosinning, Germany

Parking.

In the event of fine weather, it will be possible to park directly at the event venue. All visitors will be able to park free of charge in officially marked parking spaces. However, a parking space is not guaranteed.

Ticket shop.

Day tickets and tournament tickets, as well as VIP tickets for the Fairway Club are available from the online ticket shop (www.bmw-golfsport.com/tickets). Entry is free for the Pro-Am on Wednesday 22nd June. However, anyone wishing to attend must order a free, personalised ticket from the ticket shop. Information on concessions is also available from the ticket shop.

Partners.

BMW extend heartfelt thanks to their main partners DP World, Emirates, Hilton, NTT Data, Rolex, Slync.io and Zoom, corporate partners Antenne Bayern and Goodyear, as well all supplier partners for their support and collaboration.

TV partners.

Golf enthusiasts have several options for following the BMW International Open. On TV, Sky, Sport1 and ORF SPORT+ will be showing live broadcasts. Sport1 will also be showing a live "Highlight Show" on Wednesday and Thursday evening. There will be livestreams on bmw-golfsport.com and sky.de. BMW Golfsport will also be showing a daily "Par 3 Stream" from the 2nd and 17th holes (Hole-in-One Award) without commentary, starting in the morning. There will also be livestreams on sport1.de and GOLF.TV.