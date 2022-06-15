BMW International Open: Horschel in top form; field complete.

+++ Horschel climbs to eleventh in the world ahead of his Munich debut +++ Two-time winners Thomas Bjørn and Pablo Larrazábal joined by Thorbjørn Olesen, Thomas Pieters and more international pros +++ Strong German contingent +++

Munich. Entries for the BMW International Open (22nd to 26th June 2022, Golfclub München Eichenried) closed on Thursday. More interesting names have joined the likes of Billy Horschel (USA), Martin Kaymer (GER), Sergio García (ESP), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT), Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP), Matti Schmid, Max Kieffer and Marcel Siem (all GER), who had already confirmed their places in the top-class field.

Horschel, who will be making his first appearance in Germany, won the prestigious Memorial Tournament on the PGA TOUR at the start of June. That win propelled him to eleventh in the world rankings, underlining the top form he has shown of late. Arriving in Munich on the back of recent triumphs on the DP World Tour are Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Victor Perez (FRA), Kalle Samooja (FIN) and Pablo Larrazábal (ESP), who has won the BMW International Open on two occasions in the past (2011, 2015). Belgium's big-hitting Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters is another man in excellent form. Pieters won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the start of the year and currently lies fifth in the 'Race to Dubai'.

Thomas Bjørn (DEN) is another two-time winner (2000, 2002). The victorious captain of the 2018 European Ryder Cup team will tee off again this year in Munich, together with former winners Andrea Pavan (ITA, 2019), Andrés Romero (ARG, 2017), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR, 2014), David Horsey (ENG, 2010), and David Howell (ENG, 2005).

Flying the flag for Germany will be a strong contingent including Kaymer, Schmid, Kieffer and Siem. They will be joined at their home tournament by Yannik Paul and Marcel Schneider, who have both given excellent performances recently to qualify for this week's U.S. Open.

Alexander Knappe, Max Schmitt, Freddy Schott, Michael Hirmer, Max Herrmann, Philipp Mejow, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Hurly Long and Sebastian Heisele round off the impressive list of German pros. Amateurs Anton Albers and Jonas Baumgartner will also tee off in Munich.

The large number of German players who have qualified for the tournament is evidence of the many strong results achieved by home-grown pros on the DP World Tour this season, and shows that they are capable of challenging at the top of the leaderboard at the BMW International Open.

Day tickets, season tickets and VIP tickets for the Fairway Club are available from the online ticket shop (www.bmw-golfsport.com/tickets). Admission to the Pro-Am on Wednesday 22nd June is free, however visitors are still required to order a free and personalised ticket from the ticket shop. The ticket shop is also the first port of call for information on discounts. Standard tickets can be returned up to three days before the start of the event. The ticket price will be refunded.

