BMW International Open: Hovland surges ahead on Moving Day – Norrman makes history with the shot of the tournament.

06/26/2021 | 04:19pm EDT
  • Viktor Hovland (NOR- 17) takes the lead after three rounds of the BMW International Open.
  • Vincent Norrman (SWE, -7, T23) hits a hole-in-one on a par 4 at Golfclub München Eichenried.
  • In Matthias Schmid (-10, T6) and Martin Kaymer (-9, T11), two top of the leaderboard includes two Germans heading into the final round.

Munich. It was a brilliant Saturday at the BMW International Open. Viktor Hovland, one of the top favourites coming into the tournament, lived up to his billing in style and starts Sunday's final round with a three-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard. Vincent Norrman holed his tee shot on the 16th hole (247.8 metres, par 4) to card only the third albatross in the 32-year tournament history - and the first on a par 4 hole.

Hovland, who tomorrow could become the very first Norwegian ever to win a tournament on the European Tour, carded a bogey-free third round - despite driving into the water on the fourth hole - and hit eight birdies as he pulled clear of the field. The 23-year-old holds a healthy three-shot lead over the man in second place, Jorge Campillo (-14). The rest of the chasing pack are led by Darren Fichardt (RSA, -13, 3), and Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) and Niall Kearney (IRL, both -11, T4).

'I just try to stay within myself. Obviously, I look at leaderboards to see where I'm at, but instead of trying to force things, I just tell myself at the start of the day just to take control of my own game,' said Hovland, describing the secret to his success. 'If I don't waste shots here and there, just play smart, trust that I'm doing the right things, I think I should have a really good shot tomorrow.'

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Norrman made tournament history when he hit an extremely rare hole-in-one on a par 4. Using a 3 wood, he drove his ball 270 yards into the hole. This was only the third albatross in the history of the tournament, following in the footsteps of José Maria Olazábal (ESP, 2001, hole 11, par 5) and Rafa Echenique (ARG, 2009, hole 18, par 5). 'It is incredible. Unfortunately, that shot came one hole too early,' said the Swede, referring to the BMW iX on offer for an ace on the 17th hole. 'I think BMW should put the Hole-in-One Award on the 16th hole in the future. The hole is harder to hit - you deserve a BMW for that.'

Kaymer was in touch with the leaders at the start of his round, but a double-bogey on the 16th, after a poor third shot landed in the water, cost him a better position. Despite this, the two-time major winner was still satisfied and said: 'It was very solid for 17 holes. I just dropped two or three shots on the rest of the field on one hole. With a par, I would have been right in the tournament. However, I am focussing on the big picture. I have played three solid rounds and given myself a lot of chances. I will need a 7 or 8 under to be up there challenging tomorrow. That is possible, but you have to avoid making those odd errors here and there.'

The positive surprise of the tournament remains the only amateur in the field. Matthias Schmid hit another impressive round of 69. The 22-year-old is at one with himself and has a healthy self-confidence. 'I am playing the same game as everyone else, so I believe I can achieve something tomorrow. I will try to play a good round, then we'll see what happens,' said Schmid.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 20:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
