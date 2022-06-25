BMW International Open: Images from Saturday morning.

Munich. Billy Horschel's dream continues. The American could become the first player in history to win the BMW hat-trick: the BMW Championship (2014), the BMW PGA Championship (2021) and the BMW International Open. Horschel carded a 65 (-7) today and lies currently in tied 8th place, with a total score of 12 under par. Haotong Li (CHN) remains at the top of the leaderboard (-19 through 10 holes of round 3).
You can find images from this morning's groups attached.
Disclaimer
BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 25 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2022 14:35:01 UTC.