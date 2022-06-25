BMW International Open: Images from Saturday morning.

Munich. Billy Horschel's dream continues. The American could become the first player in history to win the BMW hat-trick: the BMW Championship (2014), the BMW PGA Championship (2021) and the BMW International Open. Horschel carded a 65 (-7) today and lies currently in tied 8th place, with a total score of 12 under par. Haotong Li (CHN) remains at the top of the leaderboard (-19 through 10 holes of round 3).

You can find images from this morning's groups attached.