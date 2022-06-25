Log in
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38 2022-06-24 am EDT
74.94 EUR   +0.05%
74.94 EUR   +0.05%
06:46aBMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN PLAYERS' NIGHT : Cheers!
PU
06/24BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN : Stage set for an exciting final weekend.
PU
06/24BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN : Images from Friday morning.
PU
BMW International Open Players' Night: Cheers!

06/25/2022 | 06:46am EDT
Munich. Day two of the BMW International Open ended in style with the traditional Players' Night on Friday evening. The pros and other invited guests enjoyed a rustic Bavarian evening at popular Munich club P1.

Dressed in lederhosen and dirndls, the stars and their partners relaxed in Bavarian comfort and took on traditional challenges like the "Hau den Lukas" test of strength. A Players' Night would not be a Players' Night without the traditional tapping of the barrel. This honour went to Martin Kaymer, who attended the Players' Night with his partner Irène Scholz, and Billy Horschel.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 25 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2022 10:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 136 B 136 B
Net income 2022 14 390 M 15 179 M 15 179 M
Net cash 2022 24 084 M 25 405 M 25 405 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,47x
Yield 2022 9,23%
Capitalization 49 236 M 51 937 M 51 937 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 74,94 €
Average target price 108,09 €
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-15.31%51 937
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.29%214 651
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.58%86 599
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.36%66 086
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-43.73%50 776
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.34%48 277