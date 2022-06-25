BMW International Open Players' Night: Cheers!

Munich. Day two of the BMW International Open ended in style with the traditional Players' Night on Friday evening. The pros and other invited guests enjoyed a rustic Bavarian evening at popular Munich club P1.

Dressed in lederhosen and dirndls, the stars and their partners relaxed in Bavarian comfort and took on traditional challenges like the "Hau den Lukas" test of strength. A Players' Night would not be a Players' Night without the traditional tapping of the barrel. This honour went to Martin Kaymer, who attended the Players' Night with his partner Irène Scholz, and Billy Horschel.