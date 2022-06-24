BMW International Open: Stage set for an exciting final weekend.

+++ Li retains the lead +++ "Fox on the run" +++Kieffer climbs to sixth +++ Eight German players make the cut +++

Munich. At the end of round two of the BMW International Open, watched by 11,000 spectators, Haotong Li (-15) is still sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard. The Chinese was an early starter at Golfclub München Eichenried and returned to the clubhouse after a five-under round of 67. Hot on his heels is Ryan Fox (-14), who refused to allow a two-hour rain delay in the afternoon to knock him out of his stride. The New Zealander carded a round of 64 (-8) and remains bogey-free for the tournament.

Third place is occupied by Dutchman Daan Huizing (-12), ahead of Jordan Smith (ENG) and Thomas Pieters (both -11). The Belgian, playing in the same group as Fox, also shot an excellent eight under par on day two.

Max Kieffer (-10) is the best of the homegrown players going into the final weekend. Kieffer, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday, shot a 66 to climb into sixth place. Nicolai von Dellingshausen (-7, T16) dropped a shot today, but is still well-placed thanks to his outstanding opening round. The same can be said of Hurly Long, who is tied with von Dellingshausen on -7.

Billy Horschel (-5, T37) had improved his overall score to six under par until he arrived at the 18th green and his third shot - out of the bunker - flew over the green and landed in the water. Horschel eventually had to settle for a bogey on his final hole.

Martin Kaymer (GER, -6, T26) was unable to back up yesterday's performance. However, like Horschel, he still has two rounds to make a move up the leaderboard. Kaymer showed last year that this is possible, when he produced a stunning fightback on the Sunday, at the end of which he only narrowly missed out on the title.

With this in mind, Marcel Siem, Yannick Paul, Timo Vahlenkamp (all -6, T26) and Marcel Schneider (-4, T50) can also play themselves into contention with two top rounds at the weekend. They complete the large contingent of German players who made the cut.

Also returning at the weekend are major winners Sergio García (ESP) and Louis Oosthuizen (RSA, both -5, T46), as well as Bernd Wiesberger (AUT, -4, T50).

Quotes after round two.

Haotong Li.

"It was similar to yesterday. I managed to get off to another good start, which always helps. I feel fantastic. I believe I have only missed two cuts this year. I have really improved, particularly off the tee, and am back where I used to be. I just have to stay on the ball, continue to improve, and show what I am capable of. I felt the pressure on the last few holes. Hopefully, I can just play my golf and stay calm at the weekend."

Ryan Fox.

"I am really satisfied, as I have done a lot right this week. My short game is super. To still be bogey-free after 36 holes is fantastic. I had just hit a few good shots before the rain delay, and would have liked to have continued playing. After that, it took me a while to find my game again, but I did in the end."

Daan Huizing.

"It definitely did not go as smoothly as yesterday, but you cannot expect to play nine under every day. Given the way I played, I am happy to have finished three under. That is a good result. There are definitely a few things to improve, but that is okay. I will stay calm and do my own thing. I'll continue to communicate well with my wife, who is my caddy. I am just taking it one shot at a time still."

Max Kieffer.

"Yesterday (the albatross) was very cool. I was delighted, I have to say. It was very special. It took me a bit longer to get to sleep yesterday. I was a bit tired this morning, but as soon as I got started the positive feeling returned, which got me through the round. It is so nice to be able to play in front of crowds again. That is always special, particularly in Germany. I will draw from that positive feeling and the support of the spectators. I will definitely be wearing lederhosen at the Players' Night. It was a very good motivation to play well today, to be able to lie in a little tomorrow."

Martin Kaymer.

"The fans were already there by 8 o'clock this morning. I did not play quite as well today as I did yesterday. I did not create many chances or make many putts. The course was a little tricker than yesterday. You have one eye on your family when they are with you on the round. I actually get a bit nervous when my five-month old son is watching, even though he has no interest in golf yet."