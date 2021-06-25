Log in
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
News 
Summary

BMW International Open: Top stars move into position.

06/25/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
  • Viktor Hovland (NOR), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT, both -9, T2), Martin Kaymer (GER) and Louis Oosthuizen (RSA, both -7, T9) poised to pounce after fine second rounds.
  • Amateur Matthias Schmid (GER, -7, T9) joins Kaymer in the top ten heading into the weekend.
  • Niall Kearney (IRL, -11) tops the leaderboard at Golfclub München Eichenried after two of four rounds.
  • Six Germans tee off in the final round.

Munich. Viktor Hovland's display at the BMW International Open today showed emphatically why he has been tipped for a glittering career. Norway's popular rising star, the current number 14 in the world rankings, climbed into a share for second place, courtesy of a round that included eight birdies and three bogeys. Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer also worked his way up the leaderboard and is still very much in contention to win the most prestigious golf tournament in Germany for a second time, having previously triumphed in 2008. Amateur Matthias Schmid made the cut for the first time at a European Tour event, after which he said confidently: 'You play to win'.

After rounds of 68 and 67, Hovland is one of the chasing pack just two shots behind leader Kearney and is visibly enjoying himself at his first BMW International Open. 'It's still a little wet out there, but the course is holding up great. Even playing in the afternoon, the greens are still great. You can make a lot of putts, which I did today. I just have to continue playing this way at the weekend.'

Kaymer made a dream start to his second round and was five under par for the day after nine holes. He carded three bogeys on the back nine, but bounced back each time with a birdie on the following hole. The 36-year-old has his trainer Günter Kessler at his side this week, and said: 'My trainer must have earned me four or five shots this week. I hit a lot of good tee shots, which had been an issue in recent weeks. We have done a lot of practice on the driving range. That is why I hit a lot of fairways and reached the green on some par-four holes in one.'

Louis Oosthuizen is another top-class player who has moved into a promising position ahead of the weekend. The South African, who narrowly missed out on his second major title at the US Open last Sunday, carded a round of 67 on Friday. Oosthuizen put his change in fortunes since yesterday (70) down to the fact that he has recovered from the jet lag he was suffering.

Schmid goes into the weekend tied with the two major winners. The man from Germany made the cut for the first time on the European Tour and is looking to go on the offensive at the weekend. 'I am in a good position and not far off the lead. I am looking up the leaderboard at the weekend. I don't need to defend 20th place, as I won't receive the money anyway. You play to win.'

The leader at the halfway point is 33-year-old Niall Kearney (-11), who took 68 shots today after a brilliant opening round of 65 and is enjoying the week in Eichenried. 'The course is fantastic. It suits my eye - old fashioned avenues, and it's quite tight off the tee. I've really enjoyed it.'

Despite being tied for second place, Wiesberger was not entirely satisfied: 'Today's score is okay. Little spells of giving away shots today at the end and in the middle of the round yesterday, which I felt was unnecessary. I was kind of in control, but I didn't feel like I was firing on all cylinders.'

As well as Kaymer and Schmid, fellow Germans Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Marcel Schneider, Philipp Mejow and Freddy Schott, (all -2, T57) also made the cut.

Defending champion Andrea Pavan (ITA) was disqualified after he signed for an incorrect scorecard. European Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington (IRL) will no longer be playing at the weekend. He and Germans Stephan Jäger, Alex Cejka, Max Kieffer - on his 31st birthday -, Bernd Ritthammer, Benedict Staben, Max Schmitt and Thomas Rosenmüller all failed to make the cut. Sebastian Heisele (GER) retired with an injury.

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
